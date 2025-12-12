’Tis The Season’ The Kwanzaa Holiday Celebrates Heritage, Hope & Community

NJG NewsWire

Each year from December 26 to January 1, households across the United States light the kinara, share stories of ancestors, and reflect on the seven principles of Kwanzaa – a holiday created to honor African heritage and strengthen Black community life. In many homes, the glow of red, Black, and green candles signals not just a celebration, but a recommitment to values that have sustained generations.

Kwanzaa was founded in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga during a moment of cultural awakening, when African-Americans were reclaiming their history, identity, and collective power. Today, nearly six decades later, its message remains deeply relevant. As economic pressures grow, political divisions widen, and communities continue to fight for justice, Kwanzaa offers a grounding reminder of unity and purpose.

Families begin the celebration with Umoja, or unity, gathering around dinner tables or community centers to honor their shared bonds. Children take part in storytelling circles, listening to family elders recall memories of perseverance, migration, and cultural pride. Throughout the week, each principle – from Kujichagulia (self-determination) to Kuumba (creativity) – becomes a prompt for reflection and action.

In Norfolk, Richmond, and cities nationwide, community groups host markets featuring Black artisans, drum performances, and workshops on entrepreneurship. These events echo Kwanzaa’s commitment to cooperative economics and cultural expression. For many participants, buying from local Black-owned businesses during the holiday is both a celebration and a form of empowerment.

The final day, Imani (faith), inspires families to look ahead with confidence – faith in the community’s strength, in future generations, and in the resilience that has carried Black people through centuries of struggle and triumph.

Kwanzaa may last only seven days, but its principles continue long after the candles are extinguished. For many, it is not simply a holiday – it is a yearly reminder of who they are, where they come from, and the power of what they can build together.

Kwanzaa Daily Principles

For Reflection & Practice

December 26 – Umoja (Unity)

To strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

December 27 – Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

To define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves and speak for ourselves.

December 28 – Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

To build and maintain our community together and make our brother’s and sister’s problems our problems and to solve them together.

December 29 – Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

To build and maintain our own stores, shops and other businesses and to profit from them together.

December 30 – Nia (Purpose)

To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

December 31 – Kuumba (Creativity)

To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

January 1 – Imani (Faith)

To believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.