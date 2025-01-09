Tim Reid And Six Local Citizens To Be Awarded During 41st Urban League Community Event

Hampton Roads

On January 16, 2025, the Urban League of Hampton Roads, in partnership with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, will present the 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards Dinner. Taking place at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, this cherished event recognizes individuals whose contributions embody Dr. King’s enduring legacy of service, leadership, and empowerment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

“Our MLK Leaders Celebration recognizes leaders who have demonstrated a commitment in their work and lives to the ideals and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Gilbert Bland, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Hampton Roads.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Words,” emphasizes the transformative role of communication in inspiring change and fostering equity. “We are particularly excited to have Dr. Sarah Lewis, Harvard Professor and Author, as our Keynote Speaker,” Bland continues. “Dr. Lewis’ work challenges audiences to reimagine the world through an inclusive lens, inspiring accon for social justice. Emmy-nominated journalist and Coast Live Co-Host April Woodard will return as the event emcee.

“We are also pleased to present our Lifetime Achievement Award to Norfolk’s own native son, Tim Reid, a highly accomplished entertainer and global ambassador.”

Reid has used the power of storytelling to elevate underrepresented voices and champion community empowerment for decades. His lifelong dedication to advancing cultural narratives has left an indelible mark on the arts and beyond.

Other esteemed honorees include Dr. Scott Miller, President of Virginia Wesleyan University; Victor Branch, Senior Vice President at Bank of America; Dr. Kenneth Alexander, Mayor of Norfolk; Donovan Duncan, Executive Vice President of Urban Strategies; Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, Dean of Eastern Virginia Medical School and Executive Vice President of Virginia Health Sciences at ODU; and Jeremy Bridges, President of Hampton Roads Shipping Association.

Tickets and tables are available online at ulhr.org/mlk-awards.

