Black Arts and Culture
Tim Reid And Six Local Citizens To Be Awarded During 41st Urban League Community Event
Hampton Roads
On January 16, 2025, the Urban League of Hampton Roads, in partnership with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, will present the 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards Dinner. Taking place at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, this cherished event recognizes individuals whose contributions embody Dr. King’s enduring legacy of service, leadership, and empowerment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.
“Our MLK Leaders Celebration recognizes leaders who have demonstrated a commitment in their work and lives to the ideals and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Gilbert Bland, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Hampton Roads.
This year’s theme, “The Power of Words,” emphasizes the transformative role of communication in inspiring change and fostering equity. “We are particularly excited to have Dr. Sarah Lewis, Harvard Professor and Author, as our Keynote Speaker,” Bland continues. “Dr. Lewis’ work challenges audiences to reimagine the world through an inclusive lens, inspiring accon for social justice. Emmy-nominated journalist and Coast Live Co-Host April Woodard will return as the event emcee.
“We are also pleased to present our Lifetime Achievement Award to Norfolk’s own native son, Tim Reid, a highly accomplished entertainer and global ambassador.”
Reid has used the power of storytelling to elevate underrepresented voices and champion community empowerment for decades. His lifelong dedication to advancing cultural narratives has left an indelible mark on the arts and beyond.
Other esteemed honorees include Dr. Scott Miller, President of Virginia Wesleyan University; Victor Branch, Senior Vice President at Bank of America; Dr. Kenneth Alexander, Mayor of Norfolk; Donovan Duncan, Executive Vice President of Urban Strategies; Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, Dean of Eastern Virginia Medical School and Executive Vice President of Virginia Health Sciences at ODU; and Jeremy Bridges, President of Hampton Roads Shipping Association.
Tickets and tables are available online at ulhr.org/mlk-awards.
Trending
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
Best Books of 2024
- Black Arts and Culture5 days ago
Uncle “Beatle’s” Trombone
- National News1 week ago
Biden Vetoes Bipartisan Bill To Create New Federal Judgeships
- Black History6 days ago
Hampton Museum Lecture Offers Tour Through Old Civil Rights Sites
- Black Arts and Culture4 days ago
Kwanzaa Celebration In Virginia Beach Observes 4th Principle—Cooperative Economics
- Black History1 day ago
The Dixie Three: Hampton Honors Nurses Who Protested Segregation
- Black Business News3 hours ago
Virginia Symphony Orchestra Presents 13th Annual MLK Tribute, Honors Two Citizens
- Black History5 hours ago
Fannie Lou Hamer Among Recipients of President Biden’s Medals of Freedom