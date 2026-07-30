Thousands Attend 117th NAACP Convention In Chicago’s South Side

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Thousands walked into the 117th NAACP National Convention at McCormick Place Convention Center on Chicago’s Near South Side from July 18-22.

More than 100 speakers addressed the overflow crowd, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren, and

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who provided an update on Nolan Well’s death at Horn Island in Mississippi.

The Convention opened with the announcement that the national oldest civil rights group is heading an unprecedented $20 million voter registration campaign ahead of the midterm elections.

Activists, policymakers, business leaders and community advocates also participated in the five-day event that offered free health screenings, voter registration and panel discussions. Dozens of Black-owned businesses showcased everything from clothing to custom jewelry.

The 2026 annual convention’s theme was “We, The People.”

Livestreams provided compelling glimpses of the five-day convention that showed thousands walking through the facility, shopping with vendors, participating in seminars and talking to reporters.

Board Chairman Leon Russell talked to Fox 32 Chicago on the opening day. “This is the perfect location,” he said.

“Our struggle is perpetual. Our vigilance is required. Our commitment must be ceaseless,” he said later in his opening speech. “The phrase ‘We the People’ did not…intend to at the outset of their effort to include us… The fact is they didn’t include our enslaved ancestors or women or indigenous people or anyone who did not own property.”

Russell said, “We must educate, litigate, legislate and advocate…But more than anything else we must make sure that our communities vote. We must vote in numbers like never before.”

Russell said the NAACP plan will target voters in 14 states and 33 congressional districts, with the full list expected to be disclosed later.

“We must move 60 percent or more of all eligible voters to the polls,” he said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, in welcoming convention attendees, said of this year’s theme, “It is not just simply a phrase in the Constitution. It’s a reminder that democracy has always depended on the people and our willingness to fight for it, to protect it and to expand it.”

He continued, “We see attempts to silence the truth and erase our history and convince people that somehow division is stronger than solidarity. But history has taught us something very different. Every time people have been told to accept injustice, they have risen together to reject it. “

Dominic Hawkins, vice president of communications for the NAACP, was spotted strolling through the crowded area. He turned to a reporter and said, “We’re here strategizing to turn out Black voters, but also to understand what our policy priorities are to fight for the future so this next 250 years is more representative.”

Thousands who strolled through the convention stopped to talk to reporters including Jacqueline Scott of Canton, Ohio. “We are in a state of emergency, as I see it, when it comes to our young people. It is time for us as adults to pass the baton over to the younger generation.”

Pam Smith of Starr County, Ohio, stopped and told reporters millions still see voting as a way to be heard.

“Your vote is your voice, and so when people realize that they start speaking up and using that voice,” Smith said.

“I think right now, ‘We the people’ are tired,” she added.

On July 17, a cutting ceremony was held for The HUB, which brings together the best of art, sports, entertainment, technology, and entrepreneurship.

“It’s where entrepreneurs, small businesses, major brands, and visionary creatives connect with an audience ready to engage, support, and spark meaningful change,” the NAACP said in a statement.

Change-makers, thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, scholars, entertainers, and influencers were also recognized. Short films were showcased.