Hampton Roads Community News
This Weekend: 2025 UNCF Mayors’ Masked Ball
The 2025 UNCF Mayors’ Masked Ball returns to Hampton Roads on March 22, bringing together civic leaders, corporate sponsors, and community influencers to raise funds for HBCU students.
#UNCF #MayorsMaskedBall #HBCU #Scholarships #BlackExcellence #HamptonRoads #FundraisingGala
By New Journal and Guide Staff
HAMPTON ROADS
On March 22, 2025, The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) will present its Annual Mayors’ Masked Ball in Hampton Roads. The star-studded Black tie fundraiser began locally in 2018 and is being held this year at the Newport News Marriott, beginning at 6 p.m., where Mayor Phillip Jones is the Lead Host.
This highly anticipated social event is supported by a diverse group of corporate and business partners and sponsors, dignitaries, civic leaders, alumni and community influencers.
Serving as hosts for the Hampton Roads event are the Mayors from the seven Hampton Roads cities, including Mayor Jones; Hampton, Mayor Jimmie Gray; Norfolk, Mayor Dr. Kenneth Alexander; Portsmouth, Mayor Shannon Glover; Chesapeake, Mayor Dr. Rick West; and Suffolk, Mayor Mike Duman.
As part of the evening’s events, awards will be given to four distinguished area persons.
Individuals being honored are Shawn Avery, President and CEO, Hampton Roads Workforce Council; Antoine Bethea, Former Professional Football Player, Founder, Safe Haven Empowerment Center, Bishop Courtney McBath and Pastor Janeen McBath, Calvary Revival Church; and Dr. Cynthia Romero, Director, M. Focus Brock Institute for Community and Global Health, EVMS.
Ball highlights include a silent auction; a Masked Reception; red carpet photo ops; elegant dining; and live entertainment.
Since 1983 when the first Mayor’s Masked Ball was held in Atlanta, Ga., the UNCF’s signature fundraising event has been held annually in various cities across the nation. Funds are earmarked primarily for students attending the 37 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) served by the UNCF. Additionally, students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country are eligible for financial support from UNCF.
Other Black-tie balls are held annually in major cities with large African-American populations to include Washington, D.C., Charlotte, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.
For more information, visit UNCF.org/HamptonRoadsMMB or contact Dana Brown, Area Development Director, or Dianne L. Ruffin, Development Associate, at (804) 359-1581.
