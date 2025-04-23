Sports
The Vick Era Begins At NSU
Over 2,000 fans gathered as NFL legend Michael Vick led his first scrimmage as head coach at Norfolk State, signaling a bold new chapter in NSU football history.
NJG Newswire
NORFOLK
Norfolk State University head football coach Michael Vick overlooks warmups for his first scrimmage as the Vick era begins. Over 2,000 fans showed up to get a peek at what to expect when the Spartans open the season Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Dick Price Stadium.
Since Vick’s appointment in December 2024 as NSU’s 19th head football coach, his presence continues to attract media coverage from local, regional and national outlets.
In announcing the unanimous approval by the Board of Visitors, NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said,
“Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University. Coach Vick’s leadership, knowledge, and dedication will pour into the fundamental layers of the foundation we hope to build for Norfolk State football.”
Vick, 44, wrote on Facebook, “It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University … looking forward to coming back home.”
Vick, a native of Newport News, entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick from Virginia Tech in 2001.
In January 2025, The National Football Foundation selected Vick for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9, 2025 in Las Vegas.
