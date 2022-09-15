The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area.

The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food and a concert featuring international artists.

The annual festival expands awareness of Caribbean culture and heritage and brings significant economic benefits to local merchants.

The multicultural event brings an energy that draws thousands of people to the Norfolk area during the weekend celebrations in September.

Photo by Randy Singleton