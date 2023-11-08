THE NORFOLK REVIEW: NSU Student-Run Journal Enters Its 27th Year

By Melissa Spellman

Fall Intern 2023

New Journal and Guide

The Norfolk Review literary magazine released its fall issue on November 1, 2023, highlighting the poetry, prose, art, and photography of gifted writers and artists in the community and beyond. This fall issue comes at the conclusion of Norfolk State University’s homecoming week. So, it is fitting that the history of such a staple of the university is honored and celebrated.

The Norfolk Review literary journal, housed in the English Department of NSU, is in its 27th year. Many NSU students, faculty, and the Hampton Roads community have neither heard of nor know the history of this student-run publication. In 1986 English professor Dr. William Carroll, his son, an NSU student, and president of The English Club, William Carroll, Jr. founded a literary magazine called The Rhetorician. Its purpose was to create and publish a literary journal for student work. Dr. John Rosenman served as Executive Editor and Dr. Carroll as Faculty Advisor.

Ready to pass the publication on to the next generation, in 1996 Rosenman and Carroll bestowed the reigns of the magazine to Mr. Daniel Pearlman a young new English professor. Pearlman wanted to put a fresh take on the magazine so in 1996, with the blessings of Carroll and Rosenman, he changed the name from The Rhetorician to what we now know as The Norfolk Review.

Professor Pearlman discussed his 20-year stint as Editor of The Norfolk Review. “I was editor in chief and it was student run like it still is today” he said. “We just wanted to get students involved with editing, deciding what is worthy of being included, what should be rejected,” said Pearlman.

He continued, “I didn’t want to make those decisions. I wanted the students to make those decisions, so they were a part of the editorial board.” Pearlman explained that the editorial board was often made up of students from the creative writing club and creative writing classes who had an interest in joining. “We had about five to seven students who would come and decide [which submissions to include]. We took submissions from everybody. We made our decisions and published in the spring. And that’s what we did for 20 plus years,” said Pearlman.

The Norfolk Review gives a voice to writers and artists who may not get the opportunity to see themselves published. “It feels good to see your name in print,” said Pearlman.

“The Spartan community is brimming with amazing writers, as is the Hampton Roads area and writers from around the world. The Norfolk Review wants to shine a light on these gifted writers.”

Pearlman shared why the literary journal was created. “The Norfolk Review was created as a steppingstone for students to get their name out there and continue to get their work published in other major publications. Students like to see their name in print, and we wanted to motivate them to start at NSU and move off of the campus,” said Pearlman.

He explained the importance of keeping The Norfolk Review going. “It is important for writers to feel confident about what they write, what they say, that what they say is important, and that’s what publication means. It says what you think, what you feel, what you have observed is deep, is worthy, and you not only are a good writer but an artist as well,” said Pearlman. The Norfolk Review is important to writers in the community and beyond. It aspires to serve as a voice for writers and artists everywhere.

There are great things on the horizon for the literary magazine.

Submissions for the Spring 2024 issue are being accepted now. Submissions are ongoing and are open to the public. This is your chance to have your voice heard and your work published.

The journal accepts poetry, prose, fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, photography, art, and other literary works.

To submit your work visit www.thenorfolkreview.wordpress.com or email TNRsubmit@gmail.com. thenorfolkreview.wordpress.com

