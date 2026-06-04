Digital Download: The Next Energy Shock, Quantum Computing

By Delegate Cliff Hayes

Today, much of the national conversation around electricity demand centers on artificial intelligence. Massive AI data centers are being built across America at a historic pace. Utilities are struggling to keep up with the explosive growth in energy demand driven by cloud computing, machine learning, and advanced digital infrastructure.

But what many people do not yet realize is this:

Artificial intelligence may only be the first wave.

The next great technological leap, quantum computing, could require even greater levels of energy and infrastructure than what we are seeing today.

Unlike traditional computers, quantum computers operate in an extraordinarily fragile environment. Many systems must be cooled to temperatures colder than outer space, near absolute zero, using massive cryogenic refrigeration systems that consume tremendous amounts of electricity. And the quantum processor itself is only part of the equation.

Quantum computing also requires enormous layers of supporting infrastructure, including high performance classical computing, advanced networking, real-time error correction systems, and highly specialized cooling technologies. In fact, one of the greatest challenges in quantum computing is something called “large-scale error correction,” where thousands, and eventually millions, of physical qubits may be needed just to create stable and reliable computations.

That means more hardware. More cooling. More power.

A lot more power.

Virginia already sits at the epicenter of the digital economy. Northern Virginia is home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world. Hampton Roads is emerging as a critical hub for offshore wind, subsea cables, advanced manufacturing, and grid modernization.

As artificial intelligence and quantum computing continue to evolve, the defining question of the next decade may not simply be who has the fastest algorithms. It may be who has the energy capacity to power them.

Advertisement

This moment calls for thoughtful leadership and long-term planning. We must continue investing in energy reliability, transmission infrastructure, offshore wind, nuclear innovation, battery storage, and grid resiliency. We must move quickly, but wisely.

As I often say, innovation without guardrails is reckless, but guardrails without innovation is suffocating.

The future economy will run on computation. And computation will run on energy.