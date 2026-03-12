The Nation Bids Rev. Jesse Jackson Farewell

By New Journal and Guide Staff

CHICAGO

In the long tradition of the Black freedom struggle – chronicled for generations by the Black press and carried forward through protest, prayer and political action – the life of the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. stood as a bridge between movements.

From the era of the modern civil rights movement to the rise of Black political leadership on the national stage, Jackson’s voice for justice echoed through churches, picket lines, corporate boardrooms and presidential politics. On Friday, February 27, thousands gathered in Chicago to celebrate that legacy and to reflect on the work that still remains.

For decades, Black newspapers across the country documented Jackson’s rise – from a young organizer alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to one of the most visible voices for economic and political justice in America.

The public tribute blended the spirit of a traditional Black church homegoing with the energy of a political rally. Gospel music filled the arena while national leaders, clergy and longtime activists recalled a man whose life’s work was rooted in expanding opportunity for those long pushed to the margins of American society. Portions of the five-hour service were broadcast live on CNN and MS-NOW.

A protégé of King, Jackson emerged in the 1960s as a powerful organizer within the civil rights movement. Over the following decades, he built one of the nation’s most visible platforms for economic justice through the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, pressing corporations and government institutions to open doors for African-Americans and other marginalized communities.

Speakers repeatedly pointed to Jackson’s historic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 as turning points in American politics.

Former President Barack Obama told the crowd that Jackson’s willingness to challenge political barriers helped inspire a generation that once believed the nation’s highest offices were out of reach.

“The message he sent to a 22-year-old child of a single mother with a funny name, an outsider, was that maybe there wasn’t any place or any room where we didn’t belong,” Obama said. “He paved the road for so many others to follow.”

The ceremony drew an array of national and international figures, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, political activist Cornel West, actor and producer Tyler Perry, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Detroit Pistons Hall of Famer and Chicago native Isiah Thomas also addressed the crowd.

Advertisement

Yet for many speakers, the memorial was less about mourning than about renewal and a call to action.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network and a longtime ally of Jackson, urged the audience to view the gathering as a call to continue the struggle for justice.

“Don’t sit here so holy and sanctified and act like you have no assignment yourself,” Sharpton told the crowd. “We didn’t come this far to turn around now.”

Jackson’s eldest son, Jesse Jackson Jr., reminded those gathered that the elder Jackson’s impact reached far beyond the national stage.

“Every single person in here has a Jesse Jackson story,” he said. “The time he shook your hand, the time he prayed for you, the time he lifted you up.”

Throughout his life, Jackson carried the message of dignity and opportunity to communities often overlooked by the nation’s power centers, advocating for voting rights, education, jobs and health care.

For many attendees, the meaning of the day echoed the mission long embraced by the Black press: to record not only the struggles of African-American life, but the leaders who helped move the nation forward.

“He’s gone,” said 90-year-old Mary Lovett, who supported Jackson during his presidential campaigns. “But I hope his legacy lives. I hope we remember what he tried to teach us.”

A final homegoing service was scheduled Saturday at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

And as many who gathered in Chicago reflected, the story of Jesse Jackson is not only about one man’s journey, but about a movement that continues to press America toward the promise of justice it has yet to fully keep.