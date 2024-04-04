Facebook Pixel Tracking Pixel
The Kiss: By Belle
Explore the enchanting beauty of shared moments in the poem “At evening’s end, my friend” by belle. Delve into the tender imagery of lips meeting in harmony under a moonlit sky, capturing the essence of sweet, unexpected connections.

#Poetry #Love #Romance #MoonlitSky #SweetMoments

At evening’s end, my friend,
No bim, no bam, no thank you ma’am,
No, sir, not you—
But rather a slow confident matching of lips to lips,
As if they had already met,
And had now returned to claim their rightful place.

Lips deliciously sweet like honey dew,
Or luscious cantaloupe,
—or sweeter—
Like watermelon quenched by fallen morning dew,
Then reddened under an August 1st sun.

T’was only a few seconds,
At evening’s end, my friend,
That blended lips in harmony under a moonlit sky.

Yes, t’was only a few
—albeit—
M-m-m sweet seconds,
At evening’s end, my friend,
That caught me
pleasantly
off guard.

From: The Seasons of Love
poetry by belle

