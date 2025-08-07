By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the world, we stand at a familiar crossroads. This is much like our posture during the agricultural, industrial, and digital revolutions. In each of those eras, Black and Brown communities were largely excluded from the economic gains and the power to shape the future. We cannot afford to let that happen again.

AI is no longer science fiction. It influences how we work, how we’re policed, how we receive healthcare, how we should invest, and how our children are educated. These systems are being built right now. The question is: will we help build them, or should we simply be acted upon? I submit that as the wave of change comes, we should ride it to a different place, rather than crash and be washed away.

We’ve already seen biased AI tools used in ways that harm communities of color, from flawed facial recognition to unfair hiring algorithms. However, if we engage now by learning the technology, pushing for fairness, and demanding accountability, we can turn these tools into instruments of equity.

AI also holds promise: smarter education tools, better access to healthcare, and new job opportunities in fields we can lead. But the benefits won’t come automatically. We must be present, informed, and ready to act.

This is more than a tech issue. It’s a justice issue, a jobs issue, and a generational wealth issue. The time is now. We must leverage AI for not only civil rights, but silver rights as well.

