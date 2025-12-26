Tech
The Digital Download: The Twelve Days of Christmas
In a creative holiday poem, Delegate Cliff Hayes reframes the Twelve Days of Christmas through the lens of modern technology, highlighting cybersecurity, digital access, and responsible innovation as everyday tools that quietly protect communities and expand opportunity.
#DigitalDownload, #TechWithPurpose, #CyberAwareness, #DigitalEquity, #BroadbandAccess, #SmartTechnology, #PublicService, #HolidayReflection
As Christmas is here, let us take a fresh view,
Of technology’s role—and what it quietly does for you.
Not shiny or loud, not hype or display,
But tools that connect, protect, and light up our way.
On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Twelve passwords changing—good cyber habits, you see.
On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Eleven updates fixing flaws silently.
On the tenth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Ten remote meetings—work roaming free.
On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Nine students online, learning equally.
On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Eight cloud backups guarding memory.
On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Seven smart sensors improving safety.
On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Six dashboards turning data to clarity.
On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Five fiber links—speed, jobs, opportunity.
On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Four phone apps serving citizens readily.
On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Three satellites bridging geography.
On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
Two-factor security stopping risk cleverly.
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me,
One informed user—the key to technology.
Taken together, this is tech done right,
Not chasing hype or flash overnight.
It’s systems that work, and people in sight,
Using tools wisely to lift futures bright.
This season reminds us—connection remains the gift,
To family, knowledge, and opportunity’s lift.
Like all gifts given with care,
Its value shows when responsibility is there. Always.
