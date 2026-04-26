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Hampton Roads Community News

The 900 Men Strong Presents 2026 Scholars

Eleven graduating seniors from across Hampton Roads were honored at the 15th Annual 900 Men Strong Scholarship Awards, highlighting academic excellence, leadership, and the organization’s continued investment in the next generation.
#HamptonRoads #ScholarshipAwards #BlackExcellence #YouthAchievement #EducationMatters #CommunityLeaders #VirginiaNews #StudentSuccess #JayJones #NextGeneration

HAMPTON ROADS

The 900 Men Strong hosted their 15th Annual Scholarship & Community Service Awards Breakfast on April 11, 2025 at the Chesapeake Conference Center. Eleven graduating seniors were awarded scholarships as part of the event which was keynoted by Attorney General Jay Jones.

Awardees: Jalen Southall, Granby HS, Norfolk; Richard Linyear III, Maury HS, Norfolk; Jeremiah Faulk, Portsmouth Christian School; Zayvion Gaines, O.C. Smith, Chesapeake; Donovan Baker, Norfolk Collegiate; Kasim Carby, Norview HS, Norfolk; Tramaine Spruill, BTWHS, Norfolk; Rohan Miller Jr., Green Run HS, Va. Beach; Dominic Wyche, I.C. Norcom, Portsmouth; Earling Hunter II, King’s Fork HS, Suffolk; Kaleb Lucas, Phoebus HS, Hampton.

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