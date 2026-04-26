Hampton Roads Community News
The 900 Men Strong Presents 2026 Scholars
Eleven graduating seniors from across Hampton Roads were honored at the 15th Annual 900 Men Strong Scholarship Awards, highlighting academic excellence, leadership, and the organization’s continued investment in the next generation.
#HamptonRoads #ScholarshipAwards #BlackExcellence #YouthAchievement #EducationMatters #CommunityLeaders #VirginiaNews #StudentSuccess #JayJones #NextGeneration
HAMPTON ROADS
The 900 Men Strong hosted their 15th Annual Scholarship & Community Service Awards Breakfast on April 11, 2025 at the Chesapeake Conference Center. Eleven graduating seniors were awarded scholarships as part of the event which was keynoted by Attorney General Jay Jones.
Awardees: Jalen Southall, Granby HS, Norfolk; Richard Linyear III, Maury HS, Norfolk; Jeremiah Faulk, Portsmouth Christian School; Zayvion Gaines, O.C. Smith, Chesapeake; Donovan Baker, Norfolk Collegiate; Kasim Carby, Norview HS, Norfolk; Tramaine Spruill, BTWHS, Norfolk; Rohan Miller Jr., Green Run HS, Va. Beach; Dominic Wyche, I.C. Norcom, Portsmouth; Earling Hunter II, King’s Fork HS, Suffolk; Kaleb Lucas, Phoebus HS, Hampton.
Trending
- Black Business News1 week ago
Meet The President Of Carrabba’s Italian Grills
- Local News in Virginia1 week ago
Suffolk Housing Symposium Will Confront Rising Costs, Ownership & Affordability Gaps
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
Bridge Corner – April 19, 2026
- Health4 days ago
Intimate Partner Violence and Firearm-Related Harm Is A Public Health Crisis; National Medical Association Issues Statement On Recent Nationwide Tragedies
- Health4 days ago
Justin Fairfax: His Fall From Grace
- Education5 days ago
Virginia Political Leaders To Keynote Speeches At Most Area 2026 HBCU Commencements
- Black Business News2 days ago
To Our Readers On The Passing Of NJG Columnist Sean C. Bowers
- Entertainment3 days ago
A Movie Review: “Michael” Celebrates Music That Changed The World