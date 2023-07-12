Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Commentary

Text Message Scams Rising: Protect Yourself From Fraud

In an era of technological advancements, text message scams have become a widespread problem. Authorities caution individuals to be vigilant and take precautionary measures to protect their personal information from these deceptive practices.

Published

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

In an age of advanced technology and widespread connectivity, text message scams, including in big cities, have become a big problem for people nationwide.

As these deceptive practices continue to grow, authorities have cautioned that it is vital for people to be aware, watchful, and cautious to protect their personal information.

From 2015 to 2022, the number of reports about possible text scams rose by 500%, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Also, officials said that more than 475 million robo-texts are sent every day, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that Americans had lost more than $231 million to text message scams in the first three quarters of 2022.

Officials say that there are several reasons why text message scams are so common.

One of them is that scammers can work on digital platforms without being caught, which makes it easier for them to start large-scale fraud campaigns.

Also, the fast-paced nature of city life can make people more likely to make quick decisions, which makes them more likely to fall for these scams.

Authorities warned that people should take specific steps to avoid falling for text message scams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The FTC said that scams often promise to get you to click on links.

This could include offering gift cards, coupons, or a non-interest credit card.

A scammer may also say they have information about you or may trick you by claiming suspicious activity on your account, sending a false bill, or falsely informing you that your package has arrived.

Here are some crucial things to do to reduce the risk:

Check the source out: Be careful when you get unwanted text messages, especially ones that ask for personal or financial information. Always check the sender’s name before responding or giving out any private information.

Don’t click on strange links: Don’t click on links in text messages, especially if they come from sources you don’t know or look sketchy. These links can lead to harmful websites or cause the download of dangerous software.

Educate yourself: Keep up with the latest text message scams and hackers’ most common tricks. Get to know how they do things so you can better spot and avoid possible dangers.

Beware of urgency and pressure. Scammers often make victims feel they must move quickly or use high-pressure tactics to get what they want.

Be careful about messages that tell you to do something right away or offer deals that seem too good to be true.

Enable two-factor authentication: Use two-factor authentication whenever you can to give your online accounts an extra layer of security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Photo by Polina Zimmerman

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Entertainment

Summer Traveling: Couple Opens Tiny Cottages For Vacationers On The Eastern Shore

A couple in Cape Charles, Virginia, has transformed an old Esso site into a travel destination called "Cape Charles Tiny Livin'." They have renovated...

4 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

New Book Focuses On Working Class Blacks

"Black Folk: The Roots of The Black Working Class" explores the struggles and resilience of the African-American working class throughout history, from slavery to...

3 days ago

Black Business News

Norfolk Will Buy Hunton Property; Help Agency Relocate Operations

Norfolk City Council has approved the purchase of the Historic Hunton YMCA, allowing the organization to relocate its operations as part of the St....

24 hours ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Social Ties & Networks Found To Greatly Affect Mental Health

Close social connections have a significant impact on African Americans' mental health, influencing their lifespan and resilience in the face of racial discrimination and...

14 hours ago