TCC Becomes Virginia’s First Institution With Apprenticeship Designation

Tidewater Community College (TCC) officially launched its Sponsored State-Registered Apprenticeship programs on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Portsmouth Campus Student Center, marking a historic milestone as the first institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive this designation.

For nearly 50 years, TCC has played a central role in strengthening the regional apprenticeship ecosystem as a cornerstone of workforce preparation. Since 2010, the college has partnered with Norfolk Naval Shipyard on apprenticeship programs, serving more than 3,100 students.

The launch of the Tidewater Registered Apprenticeship Consortium represents the next era of that commitment – expanding access as an agile workforce engine, deepening employer partnerships to align with industry demands, and strengthening career pathways for students across Hampton Roads.

“As a strong regional training partner for industry, our goal is to consistently offer more to employers and industry leaders in our region,” said Dr. Marcia Conston, president of Tidewater Community College. “Through apprenticeships, we can build a ready workforce to support economic vitality in Hampton Roads.”

During the launch event, TCC recognized five industry partners as members of the Tidewater Registered Apprenticeship Consortium representing maritime, healthcare, culinary and hospitality, skilled trades, and information technology.

“Across Hampton Roads, employers are facing significant talent shortages – in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, information technology, maritime industries, hospitality, and skilled trades. These industries are the backbone of our regional economy. Yet they depend on a skilled, adaptable workforce to remain competitive,” Conston said.

“The Tidewater Registered Apprenticeship Consortium builds a workforce system that serves students, supports employers, and strengthens our regional economy. It allows us to align education and industry in ways that are practical, responsive, and built for long-term success.”

Community leaders, industry partners, and stakeholders joined TCC to celebrate this milestone and usher in the next chapter of apprenticeship-sponsored programs in the region. Congressman Bobby Scott and Nicole Overley, Commissioner of Virginia Works, were among those who spoke about the importance of apprenticeships in Hampton Roads.

Overley emphasized the long-standing success of the apprenticeship model in Virginia.

“On average, 90 percent of apprentices who complete their programs remain employed. For every dollar an employer invests, they receive $1.44 in return through increased productivity, reduced turnover, and lower recruitment costs. Virginia has seen this firsthand,” Overley said.

TCC Apprenticeships remains committed to supporting students, industry partners, and working apprentices.

For more information, visit tcc.edu/apprenticeship.

About TCC – Founded in 1968, Tidewater Community College helps students of all ages and backgrounds achieve their educational and career goals. TCC is the largest provider of higher education and workforce solutions in southeastern Virginia, serving both students and local employers with in-demand academic and career programs. It is one of 23 schools that make up Virginia’s Community Colleges.