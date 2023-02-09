Super Bowl Makes History With 2 Black Quarterbacks and 1st Black Woman to Coach

By Leonard Colvin

Chief Reporter

New Journal and Guide

For the first time in the 56-year history of the Super Bowl, two African American quarterbacks will start for the opposing teams in the NFL’s Championship Game.

The America Football Conference’s (AFC) Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference’s Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the big Game on February 12 in Glendale Arizona.

The NFC’s Eagles will be quarterbacked by Jalen Hurts and the AFC’s Chiefs will be led by Patrick Mahomes.

Doug Williams was the first Black QB to start and win a Super Bowl in 1987, leading the then-Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 22.

Russell Wilson became the second black quarterback to win a Super Bowl (XLVIII) with the Seahawks in 2013. Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV in 2019 and became the second black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP.

Also, a Black woman will make history during the Upcoming Super Bowl. Autumn Lockwood. The Eagle’s assistant coach will make history this weekend. Lockwood, an assistant sports performance coach with the Eagles, will become the first Black woman to ever coach in the Super Bowl.

Lockwood, a University of Arizona alumna and former women’s soccer player joined the Eagles in August of 2022.

Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of Sports performance. She also worked at East

Tennessee State, the Atlanta Falcons, and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. After graduating from Arizona, she worked as a student sports information director and Olympic strength and conditioning paid intern at the university.

Lockwood will also be the fourth woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

