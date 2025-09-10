Sunday Blue Crescendo

From NJG Newswire

PORTSMOUTH

The Rivers Casino was the place to be Sunday Sept. 7 with Del. Cliff Hayes (District #91) who hosted several hundreds of dinner guests to some Democratic Party fun, fellowship and fundraising.

In addition to an assortment of speakers to include Virginia’s top Dems – Congressman Bobby Scott, Sen. Louise Lucas and House Speaker Don Scott, the Hon. Host Cliff Hayes entertained his audience with his witty storytelling antics.

4C’s Awards were given by the host to community members for their service with MCs Bonita Harris and Dr. Eric Claville assisting him in the presentations.

Those receiving awards were Brenda Andrews, Jensen Baker, Carmen Battle, Delena Buffalow, Hon. Malia Huddle, Elisha Lee, Sheriff Michael Moore, Greg Sherrill, Michael White, Costella Williams, Lynette Wilson, Heaven Rhuebottom, and the Portsmouth Outreach Foundation.

To donate to Hayes For Delegate (District #91), call (757) 364-0272 or www.CliffHayes.com.

