Black Business News
Sunday Blue Crescendo
Del. Cliff Hayes brought Democratic fellowship and recognition to Portsmouth with his “Sunday Blue Crescendo” fundraiser at Rivers Casino, featuring top Virginia leaders, lively storytelling, and awards honoring community service across Hampton Roads.
#CliffHayes #BlueCrescendo #VirginiaPolitics #HamptonRoads #Democrats #CommunityLeadership
From NJG Newswire
PORTSMOUTH
The Rivers Casino was the place to be Sunday Sept. 7 with Del. Cliff Hayes (District #91) who hosted several hundreds of dinner guests to some Democratic Party fun, fellowship and fundraising.
In addition to an assortment of speakers to include Virginia’s top Dems – Congressman Bobby Scott, Sen. Louise Lucas and House Speaker Don Scott, the Hon. Host Cliff Hayes entertained his audience with his witty storytelling antics.
4C’s Awards were given by the host to community members for their service with MCs Bonita Harris and Dr. Eric Claville assisting him in the presentations.
Those receiving awards were Brenda Andrews, Jensen Baker, Carmen Battle, Delena Buffalow, Hon. Malia Huddle, Elisha Lee, Sheriff Michael Moore, Greg Sherrill, Michael White, Costella Williams, Lynette Wilson, Heaven Rhuebottom, and the Portsmouth Outreach Foundation.
To donate to Hayes For Delegate (District #91), call (757) 364-0272 or www.CliffHayes.com.
Trending
- Health7 days ago
Painting A Portrait of Prostate Cancer
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
Dems Hosted By Congressman Bobby Scott Kick-Off 2025 Campaign Season
- Politics6 days ago
Thousands March On Wall Street For Economic Justice and Equity, Aug. 28
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
NJG’s Cartoonist, Walt Carr, Is Showcased At Urban Film Festival
- Impacting Lives7 days ago
New Journal and Guide Announces 11th Annual Impacting Lives Ceremony Honorees
- Political News in Virginia6 days ago
First Black Woman Elected Chief of Va. Supreme Court
- National News1 week ago
Katrina: 20 Years Later
- Black History4 days ago
Chesapeake Dedicates Park To Honor Judge Eileen A. Olds
You must be logged in to post a comment.