Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Black Arts and Culture

Summer Training: Nashville’s National Museum of African-American Music

The National Museum of African-American Music in Nashville celebrates the rich history and influence of African-American artists across various music genres, offering a cultural experience through interactive exhibits and iconic artifacts.

Published

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

From the hymns of slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries to hip-hop artists’ powerful message in the 20th and 21st centuries, African-American artists have created and influenced generations of music lovers.

When Elvis Presley sang “Hound Dog,” he knew he had to pay homage to the African-American Blues Legend Big Mama Thornton, who did it first – and better.

“A lot of people seem to think I started this business,” Elvis famously remarked.

“But rock ‘n’ roll was here a long time before I came along. Nobody can sing that kind of music like colored people. Let’s face it: I can’t sing like Fats Domino can. I know that.”

From rock and roll to blues, jazz, and hip-hop, music is as much the African-American way of life as the Afro was Black people’s style in the 1970s.

Finally honoring that history, the National Museum of African-American Music (NMAAM) has opened in Nashville, Tenn.

According to a news release, it’s the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African-Americans.

The 56,000-square-foot institution contains more than 1,500 artifacts, objects, memorabilia, and clothing from Black artists.

Complete with state-of-the-art technology, the museum contains seven galleries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Each is designed to share a different narrative and a unique perspective on Black music and history.

“NMAAM is complete,” NMAAM President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III declared in a news release on Feb. 23, 2021.

“We have been preparing for this day for more than 20 years, but this museum has actually been more than 400 years in the making,” Hicks remarked.

“We look forward to welcoming music lovers from around the world to this magnificent cultural experience.”

Displays at the museum include interactive exhibits and such iconic items as “Lucille,” the guitar played by B.B. King, and a kimono worn by Alicia Keys.

Captured in a film overview at the museum’s “Roots Theater,” are the traditions of West and Central African cultures before slavery.

The Rivers of Rhythm Pathways, the “central spine of the museum experience that features touch panel interactives and an animated timeline that links American history and American music history,” officials described on the museum’s website.

A “Wade in the Water” gallery may prove popular among visitors as it explores African hymns.

The gallery connects African cultures’ religious music and later African-American spirituals and hymns, including highlighting Mahalia Jackson, Shirley Caesar, Thomas Dorsey, and others.

The “Love Supreme” gallery dives deep into the history of jazz and explores the careers of legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, and others.

The “One Nation Under a Grove” gallery relays Motown Records and Soul Train’s stories, while “The Message” gallery explains the origins of hip hop.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more details about the museum, visit www.nmaam.org.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Black Arts and Culture

Portsmouth, Hampton Are Among America’s 25 Top ‘Blackest’ Cities

African-Americans have strategically relocated, contributing to the rise of 'Black-majority cities' in the US, shaping racial diversity and economic influence in urban areas.

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Social Ties & Networks Found To Greatly Affect Mental Health

Close social connections have a significant impact on African Americans' mental health, influencing their lifespan and resilience in the face of racial discrimination and...

2 days ago

Black Business News

Norfolk Will Buy Hunton Property; Help Agency Relocate Operations

Norfolk City Council has approved the purchase of the Historic Hunton YMCA, allowing the organization to relocate its operations as part of the St....

3 days ago

National Commentary

Text Message Scams Rising: Protect Yourself From Fraud

In an era of technological advancements, text message scams have become a widespread problem. Authorities caution individuals to be vigilant and take precautionary measures...

3 days ago