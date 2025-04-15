Suffolk Native, NSU Alum Named President of Albany State University

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Dr. Robert Scott, who graduated from Norfolk State University and grew up in Suffolk, was recently appointed president of Albany State University in Albany, Ga.

Scott will assume office on May 1. He is currently the president of research and development at Kraft Heinz Co. He earned his doctoral degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology with a research focus in cell and molecular biology. He earned a biology degree at Norfolk State. He has held executive roles at Abbott Nutrition and The Coca-Cola Co.

At Norfolk State, Scott studied as a Dozoretz National Institute for Mathematics and Applied Sciences scholar. After receiving his Ph.D. at Georgia Institute of Technology, he became a biology professor at Norfolk State. He later served as an associate dean at both Boston College and Spelman College. In these roles, he gained leadership experience, oversaw curriculum development, secured research funding and mentored future leaders, all while prioritizing student success.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia held a rigorous seven-month search and selected Scott as the lone finalist, according to a University of Georgia press release. He succeeds interim President Lawrence Drake, as well as former Albany State president Marion Ross Fedrick, who resigned last July to serve as executive vice president and chief of staff to the president of Georgia State University.

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a recent statement, “Dr. Scott is a five-star recruit, someone with both industry expertise and academic experience who will advance Albany State’s mission and cement its impact helping students find success in today’s workforce.”

Scott said, “I believe that ASU is more than a great institution – it is also an amazing brand that must be cultivated and elevated.”

“Everything we do speaks to the brand of Albany State,” Scott said. “From academic programs to athletics, student services to community engagement, alumni successes to corporate partnerships, we must ensure our actions reflect excellence, innovation and a commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”

Scott was born in New Jersey and reared in Suffolk.

Albany State serves more than 6,800 students and offers more than 35 undergraduate degree programs.