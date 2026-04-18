Suffolk Housing Symposium Will Confront Rising Costs, Ownership & Affordability Gaps 

NJG Newswire

HAMPTON ROADS

Confronting the affordable housing crisis in Virginia is the focus of two upcoming events in May designed to highlight and offer solutions to the escalating problem.

In Suffolk, on Friday May 22, the Virginia Housing and Community Development Corporation (VHCDC) will host the 2026 Hampton Roads Housing Symposium at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This event arrives at a critical moment as Hampton Roads continues to face rising home prices, limited inventory, and growing affordability challenges for first-time buyers, working families, seniors, and residents on fixed incomes.

Further north, near Richmond, the Virginia State Conference NAACP will host a 2026 housing justice conference a day earlier on Thursday, May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Glen Allen, Va.

James Taylor of the Virginia Housing and Community Development Corporation (VHCDC) in Suffolk said Hampton Roads is facing one of the most challenging housing markets in decades. His event will bring together leading experts to address rising housing costs, limited inventory, and the growing affordability gap affecting families across the region.

The event agenda includes mortgage lending, credit readiness for first time buyers, down payment assistance program, wealth building through home ownership, fair housing and consumer protection, among other topics offering practical, actionable guidance for both consumers and industry professionals.

The Symposium will provide a platform for coordinated action – bringing together lenders, realtors, housing counselors, nonprofits, and policymakers to address affordability, access, and long-term community stability.

VHCDC leadership emphasized that “affordable homeownership remains one of the most powerful tools for building generational wealth, and this year’s Symposium is designed to equip residents with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate a rapidly changing housing landscape.”

The Suffolk event is open to first-time homebuyers, real estate professionals, community organizations, and anyone committed to strengthening housing opportunity in Hampton Roads.

Tickets to the VHCDC Symposium are available at www.VHCDC.org/events

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The Virginia State NAACP event in Glen Allen will focus on how housing instability is impacting many people’s lives. Community leaders, policymakers, and representatives from public and private partnerships will discuss housing instability, plus solutions. For more information, and tickets, contact info@naacpva.org or follow @naacpvirginia on social media.