Suffolk Foundation To Observe MLK Day With Brunch, Leadership Awards

SUFFOLK

On January 20, 2025, the S. Delois Mayes Scholarship Foundation is hosting a brunch for its 11th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day Event. The ceremony will honor the legacy of Dr. King, as it recognizes two leaders in the local community and raises scholarship funds. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5921 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435.

This year’s keynote speaker is Pastor Karl Wilkins, Sr., Pastor of The Mount at Suffolk and Founder of Cut In His Image Ministries. Pastor Wilkins has spent decades not only preaching the Gospel but also motivating countless individuals to be agents of change in their communities.

Robin Whitley and Anyia Woods will each receive Community Leadership Awards for their community service that embodies the values and spirit of Dr. King’s legacy.

Speaker, Pastor Karl Wilkins, Sr., Pastor of The Mount at Suffolk and Founder of Cut In His Image Ministries, is a dedicated servant leader, a mentor, and a humanitarian who has made it his life’s work to uplift and empower others. Through his ministry, he has demonstrated the power of love, service, and the belief that together, we can make a difference.

Honoree Robin Whitley, a community activist, will accept the Community Leadership Award. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Ms. Whitley actively contributes to initiatives with a particular focus on voter education and legislative efforts aimed at improving the quality of life for members of her community. Her unwavering commitment to these causes ensures that every voice is heard, and every individual has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Honoree Anyia Woods, who will receive the Emerging Leader Award, is an Honor Student and a Morgan’s Message Ambassador for Nansemond River High School and the Suffolk community. In that capacity she advocates for mental health awareness in athletics. Additionally, she actively supports others through her involvement in the Semper Fi Fund, Semper Fi Athletic Team, and as a committed member of New Life Deep Creek Church.

Advertisement

On the athletic front, Anyia was named VHSL Class 5B Region Player of the Year and VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year in 2024, with consecutive VHSL Class 51st Team All-State honors from 2022 to 2024 and 2nd Team recognition in 2021. Her elite skills have earned her spots on the National Women’s Developmental Indoor Field Hockey Team and the National Puerto Rican Hockey Team. She has signed with the University of Iowa and will continue her athletic and academic career

To purchase tickets https://sdmscholarshipfoundation.com/annual-mlk-day-of-service.

Share this: Reddit

Facebook

Nextdoor

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Print

