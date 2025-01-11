Black Church News in Virginia
Suffolk Foundation To Observe MLK Day With Brunch, Leadership Awards
The S. Delois Mayes Scholarship Foundation will honor local leaders Robin Whitley and Anyia Woods during its 11th annual MLK Service Day Brunch in Suffolk on January 20, 2025, featuring Pastor Karl Wilkins as keynote speaker.
#MLKDay #SuffolkFoundation #CommunityLeadership #RobinWhitley #AnyiaWoods #SuffolkEvents #LeadershipAwards
SUFFOLK
On January 20, 2025, the S. Delois Mayes Scholarship Foundation is hosting a brunch for its 11th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day Event. The ceremony will honor the legacy of Dr. King, as it recognizes two leaders in the local community and raises scholarship funds. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5921 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435.
This year’s keynote speaker is Pastor Karl Wilkins, Sr., Pastor of The Mount at Suffolk and Founder of Cut In His Image Ministries. Pastor Wilkins has spent decades not only preaching the Gospel but also motivating countless individuals to be agents of change in their communities.
Robin Whitley and Anyia Woods will each receive Community Leadership Awards for their community service that embodies the values and spirit of Dr. King’s legacy.
Speaker, Pastor Karl Wilkins, Sr., Pastor of The Mount at Suffolk and Founder of Cut In His Image Ministries, is a dedicated servant leader, a mentor, and a humanitarian who has made it his life’s work to uplift and empower others. Through his ministry, he has demonstrated the power of love, service, and the belief that together, we can make a difference.
Honoree Robin Whitley, a community activist, will accept the Community Leadership Award. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Ms. Whitley actively contributes to initiatives with a particular focus on voter education and legislative efforts aimed at improving the quality of life for members of her community. Her unwavering commitment to these causes ensures that every voice is heard, and every individual has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.
Honoree Anyia Woods, who will receive the Emerging Leader Award, is an Honor Student and a Morgan’s Message Ambassador for Nansemond River High School and the Suffolk community. In that capacity she advocates for mental health awareness in athletics. Additionally, she actively supports others through her involvement in the Semper Fi Fund, Semper Fi Athletic Team, and as a committed member of New Life Deep Creek Church.
On the athletic front, Anyia was named VHSL Class 5B Region Player of the Year and VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year in 2024, with consecutive VHSL Class 51st Team All-State honors from 2022 to 2024 and 2nd Team recognition in 2021. Her elite skills have earned her spots on the National Women’s Developmental Indoor Field Hockey Team and the National Puerto Rican Hockey Team. She has signed with the University of Iowa and will continue her athletic and academic career
To purchase tickets https://sdmscholarshipfoundation.com/annual-mlk-day-of-service.
Trending
- Black Arts and Culture1 week ago
Uncle “Beatle’s” Trombone
- Black Arts and Culture1 week ago
Kwanzaa Celebration In Virginia Beach Observes 4th Principle—Cooperative Economics
- Black History4 days ago
The Dixie Three: Hampton Honors Nurses Who Protested Segregation
- Black Arts and Culture3 days ago
Tim Reid And Six Local Citizens To Be Awarded During 41st Urban League Community Event
- Black Business News3 days ago
Virginia Symphony Orchestra Presents 13th Annual MLK Tribute, Honors Two Citizens
- Black History3 days ago
Fannie Lou Hamer Among Recipients of President Biden’s Medals of Freedom
- Black History3 days ago
Part One: Lisa Blunt Rochester; New Female Senators Seated
- Virginia Political News2 days ago
Va. NAACP Offers 2025 Priorities To State Lawmakers