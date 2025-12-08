Suffolk Foundation Hosts 12th Annual MLK Day of Service

SUFFOLK

The S. Delois Mayes Scholarship Foundation will host its 12th Annual MLK Day of Service Event on January 19, 2026, continuing its commitment to honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while expanding scholarship opportunities for students in Suffolk Public Schools. It will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn At Harbour View at 10 a.m.

This year’s celebration will center on Dr. King’s enduring message, “We must walk on in the days ahead with audacious faith in the future,” a guiding theme that reflects the foundation’s mission to uplift, empower, and invest in the next generation.

The program brings residents, civic leaders, educators, and community partners together for reflection, celebration, and collective action. Event proceeds will directly support scholarships that help Suffolk students pursue higher education.

The keynote speaker for the 2026 event is Glenn Williams, past national president of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Clubs. Williams is widely respected for his leadership, public service, and commitment to preserving African-American military history.

Each year, the foundation presents Community Leadership Awards to individuals who exemplify Dr. King’s principles through service and community advocacy.

The 2026 honorees are:

Valerie Boykin, president of the Nansemond Suffolk NAACP, recognized for her leadership in advancing civil rights, strengthening community partnerships, and championing equity across the region.

Chris Hearn, founder and owner of Characters4Kids, honored for uplifting youth through mentorship, literacy engagement, and creative programming that inspires confidence and academic success.

Foundation President and Founder Ebony Wright said the honorees and speaker reflect the heart of the organization. “Their work is a testament to what happens when people choose service, hope, and responsibility to one another. Our students and our community are stronger because of them,” she said.

The foundation was established to honor the late S. Delois Mayes, whose legacy of compassion, education, and service continues to shape opportunities for Suffolk’s youth.

Event information and ticket details are available at: https://sdmscholarshipfoundation.com/annual-mlk-day-of-service