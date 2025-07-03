Suffolk Christian Academy Twins Share 2025 Valedictory Position

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Suffolk Christian Academy Graduates Amara and Kenneth Oparaji are headed to the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech this fall.

The two recent graduates are twins. Both made consistently high marks in school, to the point that both of the two recent Black graduates became co-valedictions and delivered separate keynote addresses to the Class of 2025 during commencement. Both graduated with 4.43 GPAs or straight A averages and paused to thank their supporters – teachers, classmates and parents at their recent commencement ceremonies.

Their father, Albert Oparaji, is from Nigeria and their mother, Tammie Oparaji, is from South Carolina. Both parents said they’ve always urged their children to follow their dreams, go for it, and never let anybody tell you no, both parents told the Suffolk News-Herald the year that their daughter was named the 2024 Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen.

When his daughter was chosen as the 2024 Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen, Albert Operaji said, “She has done well. Our family believes in volunteerism. We believe in assisting, trying to improve the communities we live in.”

“Being valedictorian doesn’t mean you’re better than anybody,” Amara Oparaji, the former Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen told graduates, parents and friends at Suffolk Christian Academy’s recent commencement. “Somebody can be smart but just doesn’t know how to put it on a piece of paper.” The co-valedictorian’s theme was “Keep Dreaming.”

Amara Oparaji said she is grateful that she grew up amid Suffolk’s cobblestone streets and rich history, the year that she was crowned Suffolk’s Peanut Festival Queen.

Advertisement

“As a young child, my brother and I would eagerly accompany (my grandfather) to the local Sweet Frog on Main Street, indulging in sweet treats while listening to his stories of Suffolk’s past. These simple moments hold a special place in my heart.”

Two years after his twin sister was crowned Suffolk Peanut Festival Queen, the other valedictorian, her twin brother, Kenneth Operaji stared into the audience at the recent 2025 commencement. He offered three success tips. Never give up. Lead. Smile and be happy.

“I went to school, I had fun with friends and I studied and got good grades, and then I moved on, Kenneth Oparaji said in his commencement speech.

While the twins have never experienced separation, they will go their separate ways this fall. Amara Oparaji will attend pre-med classes at the University of Virginia. Her brother will attend computer engineering classes at Virginia Tech.

Reflecting on her experiences at Suffolk Christian Academy, Amara Oparaji stood at the podium and said all of her dreams have come true. Thanking God, her parents, extended family, her grandfather, coach, and a teacher Kristy Cornette, the valedictorian also thanked her brother Kenneth. “No matter how different we are, you’ve always been my better half.”

Suffolk Christian Academy was launched in 1988, according to its website. More than 270 students are enrolled in Pre-K3 through 12th grade.