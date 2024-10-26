Entertainment
Stevie Wonder’s Tour For V-P Harris Calls For “Joy Over Anger”
Stevie Wonder’s “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour rallies for unity and joy as he supports VP Kamala Harris’s presidential bid. His message focuses on joy over anger and peace over conflict, bringing his powerful new single to swing states.
#StevieWonder #KamalaHarris #UnityTour #JoyOverAnger #2024Election #SwingStates #SocialChange
GREENSBORO, NC
Stevie Wonder made Greensboro, North Carolina the fifth stop in his fast-paced and highly anticipated “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” Tour. Starting Oct. 6 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and concluding Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids,. Mich., the 25-time Grammy Award-winning musician scheduled 10 shows in battlefield election states to support V-P Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency.
Wonder’s recently released single titled “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” served as the theme of his tour to promote unity and address social issues. He was quoted calling the tour a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” The series of 10 shows was produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch.
In addition to Greensboro, N.C., Pittsburgh, Pa, and Grand Rapids, Mich., the tour was scheduled for New York, N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa., Baltimore, Md., Atlanta, Ga., Detroit, Mich., Milwaukee, Wis., and Minneapolis, Minn.
