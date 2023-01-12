Stephen Jenkins Sworn-In as the New Portsmouth Police Chief

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

PORTSMOUTH

Stephen Jenkins was sworn-in as the new Portsmouth Police Chief on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) in council chambers. The oath of office was administered by city clerk Debra Y. White, with Chief Jenkins’ mother, Carrie Jenkins, holding the Bible as he was sworn-in.

Chief Jenkins said, in his remarks, that he wanted the Portsmouth Police Department to become the preeminent law enforcement agency in the region. Chief Jenkins greeted and thanked city council members as well as members of his department and city residents after the ceremony.