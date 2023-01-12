Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

Stephen Jenkins Sworn-In as the New Portsmouth Police Chief

Published

By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide

PORTSMOUTH
Stephen Jenkins was sworn-in as the new Portsmouth Police Chief on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) in council chambers. The oath of office was administered by city clerk Debra Y. White, with Chief Jenkins’ mother, Carrie Jenkins, holding the Bible as he was sworn-in.

Chief Jenkins said, in his remarks, that he wanted the Portsmouth Police Department to become the preeminent law enforcement agency in the region.  Chief Jenkins greeted and thanked city council members as well as members of his department and city residents after the ceremony.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, , ,

You may find these interesting

Hampton Roads Community News

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

Norfolk Plans Annual MLK Ceremony and Unity Walk NORFOLK The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Part 2: Book To Be Released On Norfolk 17’s Andrew Heidelberg

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide  On February 2, 1959, when Andrew Heidelberg walked into Norview High School, his life...

1 day ago

Hampton Roads Community News

California County Pays Family $20 M For Land It Seized 100 Years Ago

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

State Approves Design of Barbara Johns Statue To Replace Lee’s At U.S. Capitol

By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide In a few years, you will walk through the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall and see...

1 day ago