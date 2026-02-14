STEM Careers For Blacks Rooted In History Of Nat. Technical Association

By Hattie Carwell

Special to the New Journal and Guide

When nine African-American technical professionals gathered at the Wabash Avenue YMCA in Chicago on November 12, 1925, they could not have fully foreseen the century-long legacy they were about to launch.

These men had already defied the odds, having navigated segregation and discrimination to secure technical education and employment in fields where African-Americans were routinely excluded. What they created became a permanent organization to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and encourage youth from underrepresented communities to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

National Technical Association (NTA) was officially incorporated in Illinois in 1926, and throughout 2026, the organization is observing its founding and legacy, and the contributions of its members to science and technology over the past 100 years.

The original nine pioneers were Samuel R. Cheevers, Fred C. Downs, Charles Sumner Duke, W. I. Gough, Oscar Randall, Howard D. Shaw, William Ferguson Thornton, August D. Watson, A. T. Weathers, who held such technical positions in 1925 as engineer, school instructor, electrician, draftsman, and chemist.

A week later, the group expanded to include E. M. Akin, Robert Lester Buffins, Dr. E. M. A. Chandler, Lloyd A. Hall, Henry R. Lewis, Thomas B. Mayo. Together, they laid the foundation for what would become the nation’s first – and for many years only – multidisciplinary organization representing African-Americans in technical fields.

From its earliest years, NTA committed itself to mentorship, professional excellence, and service. Chapters formed primarily along the East Coast and in the Midwest, creating programs that introduced Black youth to the excitement of science and engineering while building pathways to higher education. The organization developed strong, enduring relationships with historically Black colleges and universities, including Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Tennessee State University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University.

NTA’s advocacy extended beyond professional development into academic preservation. In 1931, when Howard University’s Board of Trustees proposed closing the architecture department due to financial constraints, NTA Vice President John A. Lankford intervened. Lankford argued that Howard had a responsibility to educate Black architects who would serve underserved communities nationwide. His appeal was successful. Not only did the Board reverse its decision, but it also established the School of Engineering and Architecture. In 1934, Lewis K. Downing became NTA’s fourth president and the first dean of that newly established school.

Throughout the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, NTA emerged as the primary source of information about African-American technical professionals and a trusted advisor on technical issues affecting Black communities. Its members were nationally and internationally recognized experts who combined technical excellence with civil rights advocacy. NTA also made history by becoming the first Black technical organization to publish peer-reviewed technical papers in its own journal. At a time when African-Americans were routinely excluded from mainstream academic publications, the NTA Journal provided a vital platform to showcase innovation, research, and professional achievement.

NTA’s influence reached into national service as well. John Lankford, the first licensed African-American architect in Washington, D.C., served as an advisor to the U.S. Department of the Interior and assisted the U.S. Navy during World War II. Charles S. Duke served on the Hoover Housing Authority Commission and, with support from NTA members, helped facilitate the construction of Chicago’s first public housing projects. James C. Evans later served as a special assistant to President Harry S. Truman and contributed to the postwar integration of the U.S. military.

As the nation entered the Space Age, NTA members were at the forefront. During the 1950s and 1960s, figures such as mathematician Katherine Johnson, astronaut Guion Bluford, NASA leader Julian Earls, astronaut Melvin Leland, operations executive Woodrow Whitlow, and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden shaped America’s space program. Their achievements underscored NTA’s enduring role in cultivating excellence and opening doors once thought permanently closed.

Today, NTA’s membership spans engineering, computer science, energy, environmental science, space exploration, and nanotechnology. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to inspire underrepresented minority youth and to support full participation in STEM careers. Since the 1970s, NTA has also worked to foster collaboration among minority technical organizations, helping to form the Coalition of Hispanics, African and Native Americans for the Next Generation of Engineers and Scientists in 2012.

As NTA celebrates its centennial throughout 2026, its leaders point to its legacy as a testament to vision, persistence, and collective action. For 100 years, the National Technical Association has reached forward and reached back – building opportunity, expanding representation, and shaping a more inclusive technical workforce. NTA leaders say this story is not only a reflection of the past, but a call to action for the future.

Hattie Carwell is a past president of NTA and currently resides in California.