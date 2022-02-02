Connect with us

Daphne Tamara Fulson
Hampton Roads Community News

State's Top Teacher Is From Chesapeake

Published

RICHMOND
Daphne Tamara Fulson, Virginia Teacher of the Year, who is a teacher at Portlock Primary in Chesapeake, is presented with a resolution from state Del. Cliff Hayes of Chesapeake during a presentation in the Virginia House of Delegates! Tiger Nation is very proud of Ms. Fulson!

