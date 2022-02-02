State’s Top Teacher Is From Chesapeake

RICHMOND
Daphne Tamara Fulson, Virginia Teacher of the Year, who is a teacher at Portlock Primary in Chesapeake, is presented with a resolution from state Del. Cliff Hayes of Chesapeake during a presentation in the Virginia House of Delegates! Tiger Nation is very proud of Ms. Fulson!
- Empowering African American Students and Families For Success In COVID-Era
- The Immortal Henrietta Lacks: Cells Of Deceased Black Woman Advance Medical Cures For 71 Years
- Tributes Continue to Pour in For Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst
- NSU’s Student Food Pantry Has Outpouring of Alumni Support
- Two Judges Being Considered By Biden Hail From Norfolk
Local Voices
By John L. Horton As the popular Bob Dylan song (“Blowing In The Wind”) goes: “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the...
Health
BLACK HISTORY MONTY 2022-Week One The Immortal Henrietta Lacks: Cells Of Deceased Black Woman Advance Medical Cures For 71 Years By Leonard E. Colvin...
Black Business News
By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide Tina R. Watkins is Petersburg’s first woman hired to lead the city’s Fire-Rescue Department and...
Hampton Roads Community News
By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D, NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor The nation is mourning the passing of Cheryl Hickmon, national president of Delta...