Statement from the National Medical Association on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision Weakening Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act

By Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr.

126th President, National Medical Association

The National Medical Association (NMA) is deeply concerned by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to significantly weaken Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a cornerstone of civil rights protections that has long safeguarded equitable representation in our democracy. This ruling raises the legal threshold for proving racial discrimination in voting and redistricting, potentially limiting the ability of communities of color to challenge policies that dilute their political voice.

Voting is not only a fundamental democratic right, but also a critical driver of health equity. The policies that shape access to healthcare, funding for public health infrastructure, environmental protections, maternal health outcomes, and chronic disease prevention are all influenced by elected leaders. When communities are underrepresented or disenfranchised, their health needs are more likely to be overlooked or inadequately addressed.

For more than a century, the NMA has advocated for the health and well-being of Black communities and other historically marginalized populations. We know that barriers to civic participation translate into disparities in healthcare access, quality, and outcomes. Research and lived experience consistently demonstrate that communities with stronger political representation are better positioned to secure resources, shape policy, and improve health outcomes.

Yesterday’s decision risks reversing decades of progress by weakening one of the nation’s most important tools for ensuring fair representation. Experts and civil rights advocates have warned that the ruling could lead to a decline in minority representation and make it harder to challenge discriminatory voting practices.

The NMA reaffirms that civic engagement, including the right to vote, is a public health issue. Protecting equitable access to the ballot is essential to building healthier communities and advancing health justice. We call on policymakers, healthcare leaders, and communities nationwide to remain vigilant, to protect voting rights, and to ensure that all voices are heard in the decisions that shape our nation’s health.