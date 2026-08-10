St. Mary Welcomes Its New Pastor To Nation’s Only African American Basilica

New Journal and Guide Staff Report

NORFOLK, VA

Parishioners of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception held a “get-to-know” question-and-answer session for its new pastor, Father Sean Prince. Father Prince replaces the ever-popular and “loved” Jim Curran, who was recently reassigned to the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Hot Springs, Va. Barry C. Knestout, bishop of Richmond, announced the clergy assignments in late July.

St. Mary is the oldest parish community in the Diocese of Richmond and the only African American Minor Basilica in the United States. Established in 1791 and named a minor Basilica in 1991, it is considered the mother church of Hampton Roads.

The transition to a new priest is often times difficult for parishes.

More so for the parishioners of the Basilica, where Father Curran had served for 14 years. Curran’s service followed Monsignor Walter Barrett and the ever charismatic, inimitable Rev. Thomas Quinlan.

“My first experience (at the Basilica) was joyful. The spirit, the welcome, the music,” said Prince, answering a question about his new assignment.

Father Prince’s return to Norfolk and St. Mary is reminiscent of the proverbial prodigal son.

Born in Norfolk at DePaul Hospital, Prince grew up in West Ghent. Several generations of his family attended St. Mary as far back as the seventeenth century. He attended Norfolk Collegiate and graduated from Wake Forest, concentrating in Political Science and History. He said he considered becoming a lawyer before being called to the priesthood.

Father Sean Prince served as the rector of St. Pius for five years before being appointed rector of the Basilica downtown.

“I have deep, deep roots in Norfolk,” Father Prince told the parish community in attendance. “I was devastated when the bishop said I would be moved. I loved my time at St. Pius as I know Father Curan loved St. Mary.”

“Throughout my career in the priesthood, I’ve usually been on a transfer cycle of five years,” Prince shared at a recent Q&A session with members of the diverse but predominantly African American congregation.

“I hope in this experience I’ll break that cycle. The Basilica is blessed to have such fine rectors before me. The Basilica lost a loved man. I left a parish that I loved, grieved for the parish that I loved, but love the parish that I have.”