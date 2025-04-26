Spring Break In The Southside

NJG Newswire

Special to the Guide

NORFOLK

African-Americans contributed to the game of baseball since its inception in the 19th Century. But due to Jim Crow segregation, 105 years ago, (in February) the Negro Baseball League was formed. Black men were denied access to playing in the all-White Major League Baseball (MLB) at that time due to Jim Crow Segregation until 1947 when Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to re-desegregate the sport.

Today only a handful of Negro League Players are still living, including Norfolk’s own Sam Allen.

Last week Mr. Allen was invited to meet, greet and to talk to youth of the Southside Community, during Spring-Easter Public School break. He reminisced about his career in the Negro leagues years ago and the virtues of “Sports is Life and the Life is Sports” in the world today.

According to Barrett Hicks, Executive Director of the Concerned Citizens of Southside-Berkley and Campostella, Allen’s lecture was one of a week-long series of events related to sports, education and personal wellness organized by his association and the non-profits Gear Recovery, The Joy Education Foundation and the Bethany Betheny Baptist Church to benefit the youth of the community.