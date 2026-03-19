Special Screening Of INDY Film At Naro: “EARTH’S GREATEST ENEMY”

By Veterans for Peace

Contributor

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Ernest Lowery, USN Vet, and member of the local 757 chapter of Veterans for Peace, (in accompanying photo) flies the VFP flag to welcome folks in front of The Naro Cinema, on Colley Ave, Norfolk, on Wed. March 11. The Naro presented a special screening of the new feature film,

“Earth’s Greatest Enemy.”

The Independent film was produced over five years by investigative journalist, Abby Martin (Empire Files), and co-produced by her husband, Iraq Vet, Mike Prysner. He is an active national Advisory Board member of Veterans for Peace. VFP was started in 1985 by Vietnam Vets; there are now over 120 chapters across the US and overseas, representing all branches of US military

service.

The timely film, “Earth’s Greatest Enemy,” is full of solid information, outstanding photography,

and has a great soundtrack. The film uncovers difficult facts about the US military’s role as the

largest institutional polluter on Earth and shows how everything is connected. It is also about seeking justice for Active Duty, Veterans, and ultimately, everyone on planet Earth.

“Veterans, soldiers…Indigenous people…are on the receiving end of this,” said Abby. She believes that knowing the Truth is empowering and gives people “the resolve that we have to

change this.”

Advertisement

VFP’s core Mission of “Peace at Home; Peace, Abroad,” revolves around educating the public while working to end war. https://www.veteransforpeace.org