Black Arts and Culture
Special Screening Of INDY Film At Naro: “EARTH’S GREATEST ENEMY”
A powerful independent film, “Earth’s Greatest Enemy,” screened at Norfolk’s Naro Cinema, exposing the U.S. military’s environmental impact while sparking dialogue on justice, war, and global responsibility.
#NorfolkEvents #IndieFilm #EnvironmentalJustice #VeteransForPeace #AbbyMartin #ClimateCrisis #MilitaryImpact #HamptonRoads #DocumentaryFilm
By Veterans for Peace
Contributor
Special to the New Journal and Guide
Ernest Lowery, USN Vet, and member of the local 757 chapter of Veterans for Peace, (in accompanying photo) flies the VFP flag to welcome folks in front of The Naro Cinema, on Colley Ave, Norfolk, on Wed. March 11. The Naro presented a special screening of the new feature film,
“Earth’s Greatest Enemy.”
The Independent film was produced over five years by investigative journalist, Abby Martin (Empire Files), and co-produced by her husband, Iraq Vet, Mike Prysner. He is an active national Advisory Board member of Veterans for Peace. VFP was started in 1985 by Vietnam Vets; there are now over 120 chapters across the US and overseas, representing all branches of US military
service.
The timely film, “Earth’s Greatest Enemy,” is full of solid information, outstanding photography,
and has a great soundtrack. The film uncovers difficult facts about the US military’s role as the
largest institutional polluter on Earth and shows how everything is connected. It is also about seeking justice for Active Duty, Veterans, and ultimately, everyone on planet Earth.
“Veterans, soldiers…Indigenous people…are on the receiving end of this,” said Abby. She believes that knowing the Truth is empowering and gives people “the resolve that we have to
change this.”
VFP’s core Mission of “Peace at Home; Peace, Abroad,” revolves around educating the public while working to end war. https://www.veteransforpeace.org
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