Spanberger’s Transition Team Includes Familiar Political Leaders

Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger recently added Ernisha M. Hall, president and CEO of the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce in Fredericksburg, to the administration’s transition team. This, after she had already added multiple individuals from across the state, including Norfolk Treasurer Daun Sessoms Hester, a former Democratic delegate and former member of Norfolk City Council, in early November.

Hall, who launched the non profit Chamber Foundation in 2020 with Tracey Hall and officially launched the Chamber of Commerce in June 2023, will help the new administration engage business stakeholders, advocate for Black-owned enterprises, and include diverse perspectives to ensure equitable opportunity across all regions of the Commonwealth.

Spanberger described the transition team as part of a comprehensive effort to put “Virginia first” and focus on lowering costs, expanding economic opportunity, increasing business investment, and creating a safer state for all families.

She said in a recent statement, “These leaders are united for one purpose: putting Virginia first. They will help ensure my administration is ready on day one to begin saving Virginians money, protecting Virginia’s jobs and small businesses, and strengthening the security of our Commonwealth.”

According to news reports, Bonnie Krenz-Schnurman, of Chesterfield County, will serve as chief of staff, a role she held for five years in Spanberger’s congressional office in Washington, D.C.

She also has been in that role for the past two years since the former congresswoman launched her campaign for governor.

Chesterfield resident Karen Mask will serve as director of the governor-elect’s transition and, after Spanberger’s inauguration on Jan. 17, as deputy chief of staff in the administration. Mask worked as field director in Spanberger’s first congressional campaign.

Other transition team appointees include former secretaries of education Jim Dyke, who served under former Democratic Gov. L. Douglas Wilder’s administration, and Anne Holton, who served as an administrator for former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, according to news reports. The team also includes Josephus Allmond, Will Cleveland and Angela Navarro, who will serve as co-chairs of the energy policy team, as the new administration aims to solve growing demand, rising costs and infrastructure needs.

Holton recently completed her term on the Virginia Board of Education, during which she frequently challenged Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration on education policy issues including overhauling the state’s accountability system.

Dyke, who has known Spanberger since she ran for Congress, said he looks forward to sharing his expertise.

“I know what it’s like to have to transition into office and actually to govern, and to the extent I can … I’m looking forward to helping in any way that she thinks is appropriate,” Dyke said in a recent Virginia Mercury interview.

The transition team also includes three professors connected to the University of Virginia: Yohannes Abraham, former executive director for the Biden-Harris transition team, and former U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; Chris Lu, former executive director for the Obama-Biden transition team, and former U.S. deputy secretary of labor; and James R. Schlesinger, distinguished professor at U.Va.’s Miller Center.

Spanberger also named five high-profile Virginians as honorary co-chairs of her transition team:

• State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who serves as president pro tempore and heads the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee;

• House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, who will now command a 64-36 majority after Democrats picked up 13 seats;

• Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William;

• Former U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, of Leesburg;

• Former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher, D-9th, of Abingdon.

Spanberger will be sworn into office in Richmond on Jan. 17, three days after the 2026 General Assembly Session convenes on Jan. 14.



