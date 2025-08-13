By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

At Portsmouth’s I.C. Norcom High School, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger recently unveiled at least 14 proposals that could improve education in Virginia.

Norcom graduate State Sen. Louise Lucas, parents, teachers and fellow Democratic candidates Senator Ghazala Hashmi and Delegate Jay Jones attended the event.

Spanberger’s “Strengthening Virginia’s Schools Plan” includes at least 14 goals ranging from reducing childcare costs by helping more parents access the Child Care Subsidy Program, to launching an Employee Child Care Assistance Pilot Program, and also supporting Virginia’s HBCUs, which have been chronically underfunded. Her proposal includes protecting Virginia colleges and universities from political influence plus increasing child care providers, particularly in areas of Virginia that are child care deserts.

Pointing to an increasing number of studies that show some parents are paying more for childcare than rent, Spanberger, a University of Virginia graduate and the mother of three daughters who attend school in Virginia, told the audience.

“The studies are clear, the data are clear,” she said. “Early childhood education is one of the strongest investments that Virginia can make in setting our kids up for job and career success.”

“In many parts of Virginia, it costs more to send your child to daycare than to a four-year public institution,” Spanberger said. “I’ll give parents more options and a little bit more breathing room. I will make sure more parents can access high-quality options in their own communities and expand access to assistance for families who need it.”

Spanberger’s education proposal is available online and opens with this statement. “Virginia’s kids deserve strong schools that prepare them for success – regardless of their zip code.”

Spanberger’s proposal also includes upgrading old schools, rejecting the use of public education funds for voucher programs, increasing support for students with disabilities and their parents and making college more accessible and affordable.

Spanberger said a single education policy won’t work. Flexibility is needed statewide.

Spanberger’s proposal was announced at a time when Virginia is not only facing a chronic teacher shortage but is ranked No. 51 nationwide in math recovery from 2019 to 2024 – behind all other states and Washington, D.C.

“As Virginia’s next governor, I will be focused on making sure Virginia is leading the way on academic excellence nationwide,” Spanberger said. “I will support Virginia’s educators who go above and beyond to support our children. I will put Virginia students first.”

She added, “My opponent has a decades-long record of wanting to defund Virginia public schools – and on the campaign trail, she has offered no plan to increase student achievement or support Virginia teachers. Today, I’m laying out my real plan to get Virginia back on track to deliver the world-class education our students deserve, and that we want for our children.”

Lucas said, “If we’re serious about preparing our kids for the future, we need to invest in K-12 classrooms and career training programs that actually get them there. And I’m ready for a partner in the Governor’s office that will partner with us on this mission.”

Records show Spanberger’s campaign has raised over $27 million since launching in November 2023. In 2024 alone, she raised $5.96 million, bringing her total fundraising to nearly $9.6 million. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2025, she raised $10.7 million, making her the highest-earning candidate in Virginia for that period.