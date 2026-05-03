Southern University’s Division II Title In Esports Makes HBCU History

BATON ROUGE, LA

Southern University has distinguished itself as the first HBCU (Historically Black College orUniversity) to win a Division II title in collegiate esports.

Led by Coby Robinson, a sophomore computer science major, Southern claimed the Eastern College Athletic Conference EA Sports College Football National Championship on April 22

in a best-of-five series against Bellarmine University. Robinson clinched the series 3-2 with a 38-29 victory in a winner-take-all Game 5.

It was the first time ever, an HBCU had qualified for the ECAC EA Sports College Football Division 2 National Championship.

This happened by design. Southern University has been building something inside the Esports Innovation Lab that most institutions are still trying to figure out. The Digital Gaming Ecosystem, known as EDGE, was designed from the ground up to develop students who compete at the highest level and carry the institution’s name with distinction.

Southern University’s competitor, Coby Robinson, delivered the performance that sealed it. Down a game to Indiana University East, Robinson came back to win Game 2 by a commanding 41-21 margin. Game 3 went to overtime, and with the season on the line, Robinson executed a perfect field goal to close it 45-42 and send Southern University to the national stage.

Christopher Turner, Director and Head Coach of Southern University EDGE, captured the weight of the moment: “This is a monumental moment for Southern University and for the entire HBCU landscape. This is about showing the world that our excellence in esports is just as historic as our excellence on the football field.”

About Southern University Esports (EDGE) Southern University’s Digital Gaming Ecosystem exists to prove that Jaguar excellence has no ceiling. Through competitive gaming, content creation, and STEAM-based career development, EDGE prepares students for the evolving digital landscape while writing new chapters in HBCU history.