She’s 104 Years Young! Effie Foster Revis – A Life Anchored In Faith, Education, and Community

Submitted By Estherine J. Harding

The year was 1922. A gallon of gasoline cost twenty-five cents, a new home sold for $5,400, and Warren G. Harding was President of the United States. On February 2, 1922, Effie Foster Revis was born to Ulysses and Eunice Foster in Emporia, Virginia.

Raised on a farm, Effie learned early the values of discipline, perseverance, and hard work. Yet even as a child, her deepest passion was reading and education. Her academic gifts were evident early – she graduated from high school at the age of fifteen and went on to attend what is now known as St. Paul’s College. In 1939, she earned her Normal Degree and began what would become a lifelong commitment to education, teaching for six years before stepping away to devote herself fully to raising her family.

In 1958, Effie returned to St. Paul’s College, demonstrating that learning has no expiration date. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1959. During this second chapter at St. Paul’s, she became a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, embracing its mission to enhance the quality of life for Black women and their families through community service, civil engagement, and social action. Education, health awareness, and leadership development became pillars of her life’s work.

Together with her husband, Tom, Effie raised three children – Tommy, Eunice, and Eric – while continuing to invest in her own growth. In 1969, she earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia, becoming a member of only the second class of African-American students to receive a graduate degree from UVA – an achievement she holds with great pride.

Throughout her distinguished teaching career, Effie received numerous accolades, but she is perhaps best remembered for her quiet, consistent service – providing free tutoring to children who needed help with reading and mathematics. Her belief was simple: every child deserves the opportunity to succeed.

Beyond the classroom, Effie’s commitment to justice and equity was unwavering. She is a life member of the NAACP and a dedicated community activist, focusing on voter registration and helping to lay the groundwork for diversity in local government.

After retiring from teaching, Effie continued her service by representing the City of Emporia on the Crater District Area Agency on Aging for 21 years. Over more than two decades, Effie and three close friends fundamentally changed the political landscape of Emporia. Their long-term vision and strategic effort led to historic outcomes – the election of a Black mayor, Black sheriff, Black city council members, and a Black clerk of court. Their work stands as a powerful testament to patience, planning, and perseverance.

A woman of deep faith, Effie remained actively involved at St. James Episcopal Church, where she helped coordinate community programs and outreach events in the parish hall, always seeking ways to serve others.

Today, Effie resides in Chesapeake, Virginia, with her son Eric and daughter- in-law Shirley. She enjoys genealogical research, keeping up with politics, listening to music, watching General Hospital and MSNBC, and staying mentally sharp through Sudoku and daily reading. She cherishes long phone conversations with family and friends – and is well known for enthusiastically giving instructions to Alexa.

On February 2, Effie celebrated her 104th birthday. She gives all glory to God for her longevity and continues to advocate for community involvement, care for the homeless and those in need, and the lifelong pursuit of education.

Effie Foster Revis’s life is a living testament to faith, service, resilience, and the enduring power of education.