Local News in Virginia
Sen. Warner Hosts Two Community Conversations
U.S. Senator Mark Warner hosted two town halls in Hampton Roads, addressing concerns over federal funding, economic challenges, and foreign policy. Speaking in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, he emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and national security.
NJG Newswire
U.S. Senator Mark Warner hosted two well-attended Community Conversation town halls in Hampton Roads on Saturday (March 29).
The first town hall took place in Virginia Beach at Kempsville High School where Warner addressed concerns about federal funding cuts, economic challenges and foreign policy decisions. He was joined by Delegate Michael Feggans, local school board members and city officials.
“People are upset,” Warner said. “They are frustrated. And they got a right to be frustrated as the President seemed to keep ignoring law. We are headed towards a constitutional crisis when he actually defaults on a court order. And will that be finally the time that Republicans will say this is going too far? This should not be a partisan issue, this should be who’s for the rule of law, who’s for American national security? I believe we can put America first, but that shouldn’t mean America alone.”
The second town hall took place in Chesapeake at First Baptist Church South Hill. There he was joined alongside Senator Louise Lucas and Delegate Cliff Hayes.
