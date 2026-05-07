Sen. Lucas: ‘I am not backing down’

NJG Newswire

PORTSMOUTH, VA

Virginia Senate Leader L. Louise Lucas (D) said she is not moved by the FBI raid on May 6 of her businessoffice and a nearby cannabis dispensary that she co-owns in Portsmouth. Details behind the raid have yet to be announced.

On Wednesday morning, May 6, FBI units arrived at the site, and reportedly ordered staffers inside the dispensary to exit the building. As the day progressed, witnesses said they saw federal agents carrying boxes out of the building.

According to the Virginia Mercury, an FBI representative confirmed Wednesday, that Lucas’ site was one of an extensive law enforcement operation tied to several locations across the commonwealth.

Lucas issued her statement on the social platform X which cast the reported probe against her as politically motivated.

“Today’s actions by Federal agents are about far more than one state senator; they are about power and who is allowed to use it on behalf of the people,” she wrote.

Though the full scope of the probe is ongoing, Democrats, including Lucas herself, were skeptical about the timing of the FBI raid, noting it came just weeks after a successful redistricting effort she spearheaded.

Lucas, 82, has more than three decades in state politics and is considered Virginia’s most powerful state legislator. She is the Virginia Senate’s president pro tempore, the first woman and first African American to hold that office.[ She also chairs the Committee on Finance and Appropriations, the first African American in that role which deals with the state budget. An article in the Cardinal News noted previous holders of that chair, Hunter Andrews and Ed Willey, were regarded “as fearsome in their days”.

The Cardinal wrote, “Lucas has channeled their power and hasn’t been afraid to use it. Depending on the situation, on some days she might be more powerful than the governor — no matter who the governor is.”

Most recently, Lucas, a Democrat, was the successful leader in the state legislature to redraw congressional lines in hopes of countering Republican gains in other states ahead of the November midterms.

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“Voters across this Commonwealth made clear that power belongs with the people, not with politicians who try to take power away from them,” Lucas said in her statement. “I was proud to help lead that effort and I have never been afraid to stand up to Donald Trump or anyone else that has tried to undermine our democracy.”

“I am not backing down, and I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she concluded.”

Support for Sen. Lucas came swiftly from U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott (D-3rd District), who issued a statement:

“While we await the full facts of the investigation, it must be acknowledged that this FBI raid occurs in the broader context of President Trump’s repeated abuse of the Department of Justice to target his perceived political opponents.

“It should be noted that this is occurring just two weeks after Senator Lucas helped lead the successful effort by Virginia voters to reject President Trump’s attempt to rig the midterm elections. This raid on Senator Lucas’ office and businesses also comes as President Trump has pressured the Department of Justice to pursue investigations and prosecutions against New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and multiple Democratic Members of Congress.

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott (D) said, in his statement, that he was “deeply concerned” by the search but cautioned against rushing to conclusions.

“Right now, there is far more theatrics and speculation than actual information available to the public,” Scott said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.