Local News in Virginia
Scott Leads House In Silence For ODU Tragedy
Congressman Bobby Scott led a solemn moment of silence in Congress honoring Lt. Col. Brandon Shah following the tragic shooting at Old Dominion University, as the Norfolk community mourns and calls for change.
#ODUShooting #MonarchStrong #NorfolkVA #GunViolenceAwareness #BobbyScott #CampusSafety #VirginiaNews #BreakingNews #CommunityStrong
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) led the House in a moment of silence March 17 to honor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and to support the ODU community.
“Thank you, Mr. Speaker. As Dean of the Virginia Congressional Delegation, and as the representative of Norfolk, Virginia, we are gathered here today with my colleagues across the Commonwealth with a heavy heart as we honor the victims of the recent shooting at Old Dominion University. This was an act of terrorism, and like all mass shootings, it has become far too commonplace.
“The gunman took the life of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and injured two others before he was stopped by a brave group of students. Brandon Shah graduated from ODU in 2007 and returned a few years later to oversee the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion. As we reflect on his extraordinary life of service, our hearts are with his family and loved ones, as well as the two injured students, and we pray for their swift recovery.
“Today, we are all Monarch Strong.”
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