SCLC Victory: Court Rejects Trump Order On MLK Files

ATLANTA, GA

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), in partnership with the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, recently announced a major development in the long-standing case surrounding the sealed FBI surveillance files of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernard S. Lee, and the SCLC.

In a memorandum order issued on November 18, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the government’s attempt – prompted by a January 2025 executive directive – to prematurely unseal these sensitive records before their scheduled release in 2027.

The ruling carries a broader message in a moment when the American public is increasingly skeptical of politically timed document releases. With national attention on how files – from historic surveillance materials to high-profile cases – are being reviewed, redacted, or selectively released, the court’s decision reinforces that transparency must be responsible, not rushed or weaponized, the SCLC statement noted.

DeMark Liggins Sr., SCLC President/CEO, said, “I am especially proud that SCLC’s legacy has always been one of seeking truth and justice. In this case we stood – and continue to stand – with the Lawyers Committee. Both of our organizations were present at the genesis of making history. We have also persevered long enough to defend the very same history we helped create.”

The court’s decision follows the government’s motion to accelerate the release of the surveillance files, citing public interest. The judge rejected the motion, noting that the original 50-year seal – agreed to by the parties in the 1970s – must be honored.

The judge emphasized that the public’s curiosity does not override the privacy, dignity, and legal protections owed to those who were targets of government surveillance.

In opposing the government’s request, SCLC cited the deeply sensitive nature of the records and the risk of misinterpretation or harm if released without context or preparation. The King family joined in this effort to prevent the exploitation of their father’s legacy.

“We see this outcome as a victory for the rule of law,” Liggins said. “In a time when boundaries are being tested, we are encouraged that this case stands as a win for our judicial system. We stood up for the truth and for historicity, insisting that innuendo, rumor, or politics not be placed in front of justice – not only for SCLC, but for Dr. King’s family as well.”

He continued, “We will continue to press for outcomes that seek truth, respect the privacy of Dr. King and his family, and ensure that any information released serves the greater good of our country.”

Founded in 1957 by Dr. King and other prominent ministers and leaders, and rooted in nonviolent social change, the SCLC is a national organization that works to advance voting rights, economic justice, criminal justice reform, and the realization of the Beloved Community. It is headquartered in Atlanta.

Learn more at nationalsclc.org.