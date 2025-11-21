Sandals & Beaches Resorts To Welcome Guests Back To Jamaica

NEW YORK CARIB NEWS

After the clearing of debris and completion of landscaping and repair work at each location, Sandals Dunn’s River, Sandals Royal Plantation, Sandals Ocho Rios, Sandals Negril, and Beaches Negril will open their doors with all facilities and amenities available to guests.

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) recently announced plans to begin welcoming guests back to Jamaica on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at its resorts in Ocho Rios and Negril. This milestone follows a comprehensive post-storm assessment of each of the company’s eight resorts across Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa.

The company’s three remaining resorts in Jamaica — Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean, and Sandals South Coast — will have a more extended timeline for improvements and will open May 30, 2026.

“Jamaica is a large and diverse island, and each region has experienced the storm differently,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman, Sandals Resorts International. “In Ocho Rios, which is in the parish of St. Ann, our resorts were largely unaffected by the most severe impacts.”

With restoration plans in place, the December 6th reopening date also ensures team members have the time to recharge and care for their families and communities before returning to work. “Our team members have shown extraordinary commitment, and their spirit is indomitable,” added Stewart.

Stewart, who was recently appointed by Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, to serve on the country’s Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force and also serves as a special investment envoy for tourism, emphasized the importance of returning visitors to Jamaica’s recovery.

“Tourism is a vital part of Jamaica’s national recovery, and guests can feel confident that the best way to support the region is by visiting and returning to the island they love,” said Stewart. “And if there’s one thing I can tell you: at Sandals, when we come back, we always come back bigger, stronger and better than before.”

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, is leading relief efforts to support affected communities across Jamaica. Established in 2009, the Foundation drives the company’s commitment to the Caribbean through programs in education, community development, and environmental protection. One hundred percent of every donation goes directly to funding relief and rebuilding initiatives.

For more information and to make a donation, visit sandalsfoundation.org.