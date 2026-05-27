S.C. Lawmakers Reject Trump-Backed Plan; Clyburn’s District Is Secured For Midterms

New Journal and Guide Staff

COLUMBIA, SC

The Republican-controlled South Carolina Senate on Tuesday, May 26, rejected a Trump-backed congressional redistricting proposal that critics said was designed to weaken longtime Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn and strengthen the GOP’s hold on the state’s congressional delegation.

The proposed map would have reshaped Clyburn’s 6th Congressional District — the only Democratic-held district in South Carolina — into a more Republican-leaning seat. Trump had publicly pushed Republican lawmakers to redraw the lines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections as part of a broader national GOP redistricting effort.

But several Republican senators joined Democrats in opposing the measure, arguing that changing district lines after early voting had already begun would undermine voter confidence and create confusion. The Senate failed to advance the proposal after key procedural votes fell short.

The decision preserves Clyburn’s district for the upcoming election cycle and represents a rare political setback for Trump’s influence within a Republican-led Southern legislature. Clyburn praised lawmakers who opposed the plan, calling the vote a victory for fairness and stability in the election process.

The failed proposal also carries broader national implications. Republicans have sought mid-decade redistricting changes in several Southern states in hopes of expanding their narrow majority in the U.S. House. Civil rights advocates and Democrats have argued that many of the efforts disproportionately target Black voting power and minority representation.

This article was AI generated.