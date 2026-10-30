Roland Martin Brings Black Votes Matter To Tallahassee

By BlackPressUSA

Source: Black Press USA Wire

TALLAHASSEE

Roland Martin hosted his “Black Votes Matter 2026” live show at The Edison on Friday, Oct. 23, bringing an election-focused conversation to Florida A&M University’s homecoming celebrations.

Rattlers filled the restaurant to celebrate homecoming and watch the broadcast, according to event organizers. Democratic candidates, elected officials and entertainment figures joined the program as campaigns entered the final stretch before the Nov. 3 general election.

The Tallahassee stop was part of Martin’s “Roland on the Road” series. It focused on the role of Black voters in the 2026 election and issues affecting communities across Florida.

The show’s published billing featured state Rep. Angie Nixon, Florida’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate; David Jolly, the Democratic nominee for governor; and film producer Will Packer.

Organizers’ confirmed guest list also included Joey Mendoza Atkins, the Democratic nominee for Florida agriculture commissioner, and state Reps. Gallop Franklin, Jervonte Edmonds and Rashon Young.

The event coincided with FAMU’s Oct. 18–25 homecoming week. The university’s schedule included Friday’s Homecoming Convocation and FAMFest marketplace, followed by Saturday’s parade and football game.

Briefing materials prepared for guests emphasized housing costs, property insurance, health care and voter participation. The planned interview format called for short conversations about lawmakers’ work and the issues facing Floridians.

The Florida Democratic Party framed its message around lowering household costs and supporting its candidates in November. Its briefing encouraged guests to discuss affordability and the importance of voting.

For Florida Black voters following the election, the program placed statewide campaigns alongside familiar figures from politics and entertainment. Holding the broadcast during homecoming also brought the election conversation into a gathering centered on Rattler traditions and reunions.

Florida’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Readers can find official election dates and contact information for their county elections office through the Florida Division of Elections.

Based on reporting by Florida Sun. PHOTO: Courtesy