Rivers Casino And Foodbank Partner On Day of Service

PORTSMOUTH

As part of its ongoing Rivers Gives community engagement initiative, Rivers Casino Portsmouth partnered with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore for a Team Member Day of Service on September 15, focused on addressing childhood hunger.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth was one of five locations across the nation brought together by Rivers Casinos and Rush Street Gaming to support Rivers Gives’ health and human services priority through efforts focused on combating food insecurity and supporting Team Member wellness.

In Portsmouth, Rivers Casino Team Members volunteered to pack food for children and families facing food insecurity through the Foodbank’s Backpack Program. The program helps ensure children have access to nutritious, easy-to-prepare food during weekends and school breaks, when school meals may not be available. Through partnerships with local schools and community organizations, participating children receive food including canned fruits, protein-rich snacks, whole-grain products and other nonperishable items.

In addition to volunteering, Rivers Casino Portsmouth made a $10,000 contribution to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to further support its work fighting hunger throughout the region.

The Day of Service provided Portsmouth Team Members with opportunities to support other charitable initiatives, including shopping at the Rivers Gives Farmers Market at The Event Center, with proceeds benefiting the employee assistance fund.

Team Members also were able to participate in a special “Jeans Day” with a $5 donation benefiting Oasis Social Ministry Community Kitchen, which provides meals and other essential support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hardship in Portsmouth and surrounding communities.

Across the nation, more than 6,000 Team Members representing each Rivers Casino gaming property, plus Rush Street’s Chicago headquarters, volunteered with nonprofit partners in their respective communities. Together, they lent their time and efforts to support local hunger-relief efforts, helping to ensure individuals and families in need have access to nutritious food.

In addition to Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Team Members mobilized at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh; Philadelphia; Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); and Schenectady, New York, volunteering alongside local nonprofit partners.

“Our communities are at the heart of everything we do, and Rivers Gives Day of Service allows our Team Members to put that commitment into action where we live and work,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming. “We’re proud to work alongside our nonprofit partners to help connect individuals and families in need with nutritious food, health resources and community support.”