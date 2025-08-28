HAMPTON

At noon EST on Saturday, August 23, bells rang out around the world in solidarity with the solemn ringing of the bell at the Annual African Landing Day Commemoration at Fort Monroe. The International Bell Ringing Ceremony highlighted at Fort Monroe and elsewhere lasted four minutes to honor the first enslaved Africans who landed at Point Comfort, today’s Fort Monroe, Hampton, in August 1619. Other events were held throughout the day at Fort Monroe to highlight the 1619 legacy of culture, identity, resistance and triumph.

The Annual African Landing Day Commemoration is hosted by the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619, Inc. and the City of Hampton.