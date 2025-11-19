Rev. Jackson Still Hospitalized; But Is Not On Life Support

NJG NewsWire

CHICAGO

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., 84,, is in stable condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being admitted on Nov. 12.

Jackson, who popularized the phrase “Keep hope alive” is undergoing treatment for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), his Rainbow PUSH Coalition said this week. His family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and reiterated that he is not on life support.

PSP is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, eye control, and other key bodily functions. Unlike Parkinson’s disease – diagnosed with in 2017 – PSP progresses more rapidly and has distinct symptoms.

Common signs include frequent backward falls, slowed speech, difficulty swallowing, and problems moving the eyes, especially vertically.

One of the hallmark differences is that people with PSP often do not respond as well to Parkinson’s medications like levodopa, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Treatments for PSP are largely supportive: physical therapy, speech and swallowing therapy, special eyewear, Botox for eyelid spasms, and symptoms management drugs. The Mayo Clinic reports PSP has no cure, and its prognosis is typically poor.

According to the Washington Post, Jackson’s family says his hospitalization is part of ongoing efforts to manage symptoms and maintain his quality of life, rather than a sign of immediate decline.

On average, life expectancy after diagnosis is around 6 to 9 years, though this can vary depending on the individual and how they respond to care. Because of its rarity (only about 5-12 people per 100,000 are affected, depending on the source) and symptom overlap with Parkinson’s, PSP is often misdiagnosed, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Legacy Implications: Jackson’s Ongoing Fight

Jackson’s hospitalization, while deeply personal, also resonates as part of his larger legacy. A prominent figure since the 1960s civil rights movement, Jackson worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades, he has been a voice for social justice, economic equality, and nonviolent activism.

His organization which he founded – the Rainbow PUSH Coalition – has long carried forward his vision. In 2023, Jackson formally stepped down from his role, but his voice has continued to shape public conversation and policy. His son Yusef now serves as the PUSH chief operating officer.

The Grio and AP News have reported that even now, in the hospital, Jackson’s sense of mission remains. His son Yusef said Jackson called on 2,000 churches to prepare food baskets during the holiday season – a clear signal that he continues to see activism and community care as central to his purpose.

The Washington Post reported that his family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, saying they appreciate “all prayers at this time.”

A new biography of Jackson is being released by CNN anchor Abby Phillip titled A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power, people.com reported. The book explores Jackson’s presidential campaigns in the 1980s, his role in shaping Black political power, and his impact on later figures like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.