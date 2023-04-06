Remarkable Woman Honored In Hollywood

NORFOLK

Deidre Love, the Founder and Executive Director of Teens with a Purpose (TWP), was one of 122 women community activists honored at the Nexstar “Remarkable Women’s” award ceremony recently.

Overall, 10,000 women from around the country were nominated. Their names were submitted to the 200 TV stations owned by the Nexstar network to honor their influence on public policy, social progress and the quality of life of their respective communities.

Love was one of four women nominated from Hampton Roads by area residents to local Nexstar outlet

WAVY-10. WAVY produced and broadcast profiles on them during Women’s History Month.

Love was the winner of the local contest.

As a local winner, $1,000 was donated to a charity of her choice and a trip to Hollywood, California with other finalists to attend the awards ceremony. On April 3, they received a plaque in their honor.

The grand prize winner was Mona Highline from Grand Junction, Colorado. Highline works with the Joseph Center, an organization she created to help the homeless, particularly children. She also received $10,000 for a charity of her choice.

Teens with a Purpose is a non-profit with the mission of mentoring youth in the city of Norfolk. It also provides resources to all of them to explore music, the arts and other cultural expressions.

