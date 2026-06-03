Regina Belle Statement Regarding the Passing of Peabo Bryson

It is with profound grief and sadness that I share the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends yesterday, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Peabo Bryson was like a brother to me. We shared a special musical and spiritual bond developed through our love of music, family and community.

I initially met Peabo during my college days at Rutgers University in New Jersey more than thirty years ago, before I signed my recording contract with Columbia Records.

A few days after his stroke on Sunday, May 31, I went to the hospital to spend some time with him and his family. During my quiet time with Peabo, I held his hand and sang in a whisper, “A Whole New World” and “Total Praise,” our version of the song that Peabo and I recorded.

The hardest part of this moment is knowing that I will never be able to sing again with the person who helped me create such magic. Peabo was far more than a legendary artist; he was my friend, my trusted collaborator, and someone whose talent, kindness, and generosity left an indelible mark on my life and career.

From the moment I first heard his music as a young girl, I was captivated by the beauty, warmth, and power of his voice. Years later, I had the extraordinary privilege of not only sharing the stage and recording studio with him, but also sharing a friendship built on mutual respect, trust, and genuine affection.

Peabo had a remarkable gift for making everyone around him feel comfortable. Whether we were performing before thousands or creating music together in the studio, he always made the experience special. He welcomed me into his world, shared his wisdom, and trusted me with pieces of himself beyond the spotlight. Those moments are gifts I will cherish for the rest of my life.

I considered Peabo my official duet partner. His virtuosity as a world-class vocalist was second to none. As musicians, we had similar musical taste. I was fortunate to collaborate with him on four projects.

Winning Grammy Awards and an Academy Award together remains one of the greatest honors of my career, which also cemented our musical partnership, but the awards are only part of the story. What I treasure most are the memories, the laughter, the conversations, and the privilege of creating timeless music alongside one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

While my heart is broken by this loss, I find comfort in knowing that the music we created together will live on. Those songs, those performances, and those memories can never be taken away. They are forever woven into both of our legacies.

Even when I am gone, a part of me will continue to live through the music we made together, just as a part of Peabo will continue to live in the hearts of everyone he touched through his extraordinary gift.

Advertisement

Rest peacefully, my friend. Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic.

Regina Belle

Brief Overview of Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s Recording History

Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson were duet partners and recorded four songs together. In 1987, Peabo and Regina recorded the love theme from the comedy film, Leonard Part 6. In 1991, they reunited to record, “I Can’t Imagine” on Peabo’s 1991 album, Can You Stop the Rain. Less than a year later (1992), Regina was presented with the opportunity to record the lead song, “A Whole New World” from the Aladdin soundtrack. She was asked who she would like to record the song with and she said, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” referencing her musical partnership with Peabo and his performance with Céline Dion on the Academy Award-winning song, “Beauty and the Beast” for the 1991 Disney animated film of the same title. “A Whole New World” was a global hit and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Regina and Peabo’s last recording was a rendition of Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise,” a gospel anthem recorded on the Songs 4 Worship Soul album (2009)].