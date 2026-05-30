READY Is “Ready” To Pass The Baton – First Baptist’s READY Academy Marks Milestone

Special to the New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK

A special excitement is abuzz at The First Baptist Church READY Academy Christian School as it prepares to graduate its 2026 Class of Kindergarten students. Officials say READY (Reaching Educationally Aspiring Dynamic Youth) will celebrate its most unique and unusual Kindergarten Graduation ever on May 29.

Each year the school’s annual stellar program presents its 5-year-old Graduating Class reflecting how “READY” they are to transition from their pre-school and kindergarten years to 1st Grade and elementary school.

Additionally, the Academy welcomes back READY Academy alumni who are now High School and College Graduates as special guests. These former young READY students who are now young adults return to their alma-mater – in their academic regalia – and lead the “Pomp and Circumstance” Procession right before the excited and accomplished K5 Graduates enter in their beautiful blue and gold READY regalia.

This creative tradition of “Passing the Baton” from the former READY Runners (students) who have successfully completed high school or college – and most with academic honors – to these bright-eyed, bubbly 1st time 5-year old Graduates has been leaving a lasting and inspiring impact on these young minds to reach for every level of learning.

It is a tradition that was started in 2018 when READY’s 1st Class of 15 K5 Graduates returned to show the K5 Class of 2018 where they could be in 12 years.

But READY Academy has one more returning alum on the 2026 program, making this year’s occasion most unique.

The very first admitted student at READY Academy – Barry Wesley Brown – will be returning and participating in the Processional as Barry Wesley Brown J.D. – a Lemon Legal “full-scholarship” graduate of the William and Mary Law School.

Brown returned to march as an Honor Graduate of Norfolk Christian High School, and he returned to march for a second time in 2022 with a BASC Degree in Political Science and Government from Hampton University.

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His appearance this year in such a prestigious and accomplished position that all began with his READY Academy education is a milestone in the school’s history.

For the 1st Superintendent and Visionary Leader, Dr. Robert G. Murray, Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church; and the Original READY Administration Team of Amanda Murray, Rosa Edwards, and M. Trovene Artis, who are all retired; and Sherry Brooks and Thelma Hardy, who are still serving – this milestone is a “vision becoming reality.”

For the Current Superintendent and Visionary Leader, Rev. Jerry L. Holmes, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church; and the Current READY Administration Team of Fatima Joyner, Gale Mills, and Rev. T. Michele Logan; and the still serving duo of Sherry Brooks and Thelma Hardy, who have been growing the school since 2022 from 160 to 176 students, this 21st K5 Graduation is a celebration of continued innovation and academic excellence.

In addition to participating in the 2026 graduation, this year’s 30 Alumni Graduates will enjoy a “Welcome Back” Class Reunion Reception and receive a Souvenir Booklet about their accomplishments, a special certificate and a Book Scholarship from READY’s foundation investment . Further, 36 committed alumni scholarship donors will get to meet their recipients for the first time.

To ensure that this unique tradition of inviting READY’s Alumni Classes to “give back” by “coming back,” there is a dedicated READY Alumni Graduates Team of Geraldine Gilliam, Victoria Davidson, Rev. T. Michele Logan, Sharon Powell, Sherry Brooks, Amanda Murray, and Principal Fatima Joyner who work diligently to make it all happen.