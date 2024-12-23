Rally, Supporters Seek Full Pardon For Mosby

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

A Marilyn Mosby rally was held at noon on Dec. 2 at the White House to urge President Joe Biden to issue a full pardon to the former Baltimore prosecutor. Biden leaves office on Jan. 20, 2025, the same day that President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

Mosby was convicted on Feb. 6, 2024 of federal perjury and mortgage fraud charges and sentenced to home confinement, 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release.

A full pardon absolves the individual from punishment and reinstates their civil rights, such as the right to vote, run for office, and serve on a jury. If Biden issues a full pardon to 44-year-old Mosby, it will bring Biden’s total number of pardons to nearly 30. Biden has pardoned 25 individuals and commuted 132 sentences during his presidency, according to the Department of Justice. Recently, Biden made headlines when he unexpectedly pardoned his 54-year-old son, Hunter Biden.

According to news reports, multiple civil rights leaders, such as the Rev. Al Sharpton, the NAACP and even members of the Congressional Black Caucus would like to see Mosby receive a presidential pardon. Mosby served as state’s attorney for Baltimore City from 2015 to 2023.

Mosby formally applied for a full presidential pardon in May 2024, at a time when the Congressional Black Caucus expressed support for her cause, repeating claims made by Mosby and her attorneys that the prosecution was politically motivated.

Mosby gained national attention following the 2015 killing of Freddie Gray, who died from injuries to his cervical spinal cord The autopsy report revealed that his fatal injury, usually seen in “shallow water diving incidents,” was caused by a “high-energy” impact of his head against a hard surface. Gray died when the police van in which he was traveling suddenly decelerated, subjecting him to a “high-energy injury.” Ultimately, none of the six officers that Mosby charged in connection with Gray’s 2015 death were convicted.

After Mosby launched a highly publicized investigation against six Baltimore police officers starting in May 2015, she was indicted seven years later. Charges against the six Baltimore police officers ranged from second-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. About seven years after Mosby launched charges against six Baltimore police officers, she was indicted in January 2022.

