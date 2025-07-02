Connect with us

Queens Tour: Three Legends – One Stage!

Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills lit up the Hampton Coliseum with timeless soul classics during the historic Queens Tour stop at the 2025 Jazz & Music Festival.

The 2025 Hampton Jazz & Music Festival delivered its usual top talent to fans June 27-29 at the Hampton Coliseum for whom the annual festival is a “must attend.”

From soulful, southern ballads, gospel rooted R&B, slow jams and all in between, Sunday’s presentation of Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills – three icons – was truly a historic night of legendary soul.

The three are on tour together and among them are 196 years of performance excellence.

The tour is called  “The Queens Tour. 3 Legends 1 Stage.” Chaka Khan tours with them but she did not come to Hampton.

Gladys Knight, now 81, got her start in the early 50’s at age 8 when she won on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour.

Patti LaBelle, 81, began in the early 60s as lead singer for Patti and The Bluebells.

And Stephanie Mills, 68, rose to fame as Dorothy in the original Broadway run of The Wiz from 1974-1979.

The Queens did not disappoint the crowd as they belted out some of their timeless classics that have made them household names for several generations of music lovers.

The first leg of their 11-city tour kicked off in Las Vegas on May 9.

